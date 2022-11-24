Last Updated:

Kamal Haasan Health Update: Actor Admitted To Hospital With Fever; To Be Discharged Soon

After being hospitalised on Wednesday, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan is reportedly recovering well and will be discharged soon.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Kamal Haasan

Image: PTI


Veteran actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, who is currently working on one of his upcoming movies, was recently hospitalised after complaining of a fever. The actor was reportedly hospitalised on Wednesday night, November 23, in Chennai. As per a new report, he is recovering "well" and will head home soon.

According to a report by ANI, the Vikram star was admitted to Sri Ramachandra Hospital in Chennai on Wednesday. The actor had a mild fever, cough, and cold for which he sought treatment at the facility. As per a statement released by the hospital, the veteran actor will be discharged in a "day or two."

Kamal Haasan meets with filmmaker K. Viswanath

Ahead of being admitted to the hospital, Kamal Haasan shared a picture from his meeting with filmmaker K. Viswanath at the latter's Chennai residence. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share a photo with the legendary filmmaker. In the photo, Haasan was seen humbly greeting the 92-year-old seated in a wheelchair. Sharing the photo, the actor paid his respects to the filmmaker and mentioned that he felt nostalgic after meeting him. He wrote, "Met the master #k.viswanath sir at his home.Lots of nostalgia and respect !!"

READ | Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Vikram's 100 days celebration to be observed on actor's birthday

Haasan and Viswanath have worked together in several films, including the 1983 dance musical Sagara Sangamam and the 1985 family drama Sippikkul Muthu.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan)

On the work front, Kamal Haasan will be next seen in S Shankar's Indian 2, the follow-up to the 1996 vigilante action thriller Indian. The ensemble star cast of the upcoming film will also feature Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa, and Priya Bhavani Shankar in pivotal roles. Apart from this, Kamal Haasan also has a film with Mani Ratnam in the pipeline. 

READ | Khushbu Sundar drops photo with Kamal Haasan ahead of superstar's birthday

Image: PTI

READ | Shruti Haasan pens heartfelt birthday wish for father Kamal Haasan; shares special photo
READ | Kamal Haasan celebrates 68th birthday with Mani Ratnam & other family members; See pics
READ | Suriya, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, other celebs mourn 'superstar' Krishna's demise
First Published:
COMMENT