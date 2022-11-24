Kamal Haasan Health Update: Actor Admitted To Hospital With Fever; To Be Discharged Soon

Veteran actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, who is currently working on one of his upcoming movies, was recently hospitalised after complaining of a fever. The actor was reportedly hospitalised on Wednesday night, November 23, in Chennai. As per a new report, he is recovering "well" and will head home soon.

According to a report by ANI, the Vikram star was admitted to Sri Ramachandra Hospital in Chennai on Wednesday. The actor had a mild fever, cough, and cold for which he sought treatment at the facility. As per a statement released by the hospital, the veteran actor will be discharged in a "day or two."

Kamal Haasan meets with filmmaker K. Viswanath

Ahead of being admitted to the hospital, Kamal Haasan shared a picture from his meeting with filmmaker K. Viswanath at the latter's Chennai residence. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share a photo with the legendary filmmaker. In the photo, Haasan was seen humbly greeting the 92-year-old seated in a wheelchair. Sharing the photo, the actor paid his respects to the filmmaker and mentioned that he felt nostalgic after meeting him. He wrote, "Met the master #k.viswanath sir at his home.Lots of nostalgia and respect !!"

Haasan and Viswanath have worked together in several films, including the 1983 dance musical Sagara Sangamam and the 1985 family drama Sippikkul Muthu.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan will be next seen in S Shankar's Indian 2, the follow-up to the 1996 vigilante action thriller Indian. The ensemble star cast of the upcoming film will also feature Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa, and Priya Bhavani Shankar in pivotal roles. Apart from this, Kamal Haasan also has a film with Mani Ratnam in the pipeline.

Image: PTI