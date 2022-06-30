South star Suriya who recently brought laurel to India after being invited to join the Oscar panel, has been receiving congratulatory messages from his fraternity friends. June 29 turned quite special for the fans of the actor after he along with actor Kajol were announced as the invitees by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences among others to join the organization this year.

Soon after the announcement was made, fans could not control their excitement and bombarded social media while extending their love to the star. Among all, the news also caught the attention of legendary actor Kamal Haasan. The Chachi 420 star who recently shared screen space with Suriya after the latter's cameo in Vikram, took to Twitter while praising his craft and versatility.

Kamal Haasan congratulates Suriya for invited to join Oscar panel

In his post, Kamal hailed the actor's efforts and wrote how he is glad that the Ji Bhim star is 'treading the ground of stars.' While expressing his pride, Kamal wrote, "Glad my brother @Suriya_offl treads the ground of stars. In spite of gravity, which makes wings weak. We created angels and stars. Hence be a proud brother to join the crowd of excellence."

Glad my brother @Suriya_offl treads the ground of stars. In spite of gravity, which makes wings weak. We created angels and stars. Hence be proud brother to join the crowd of excellence. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 29, 2022



According to the Academy, the membership process is by sponsorship, not the application. "Candidates must be sponsored by two Academy members from the branch to which, the candidate seeks admission." As the Academy planned to diversify its membership, it included 44% women, 37% from what the group calls "underrepresented ethnic and racial communities," and 50% from countries or territories outside of the U.S.

Apart from the two stars mentioned above, writer-director-producer Reema Kagti has been recognized by the Academy and inducted into the Writers Branch of the Academy’s Class of 2022. She is also the only Indian writer to be part of the branch as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced its 397 member invitations across branches. The Indian stars are joined by other prominent names from the Hollywood industry including Billie Eilish, Ariana DeBose, Jesse Plemons, Jamie Dornan, and many more.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is all set to make special appearances in two upcoming films. Earlier this month, the actor revealed that he has shot a cameo for the Hindi remake of his upcoming film Soorarai Pottru. The actor also has a cameo in R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

IMAGE: Instagram/actorsuriya