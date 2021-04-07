Kamal Haasan Kickstarts Shooting Of 'Vikram' With Lokesh Kanagaraj

Lokesh Kanagaraj took to his social media account to announce the beginning of his upcoming project Vikram with Kamal Haasan. Kamal Haasan will be seen with Fahadh Fassil in Vikram. No further details regarding other cast members have been revealed yet.

Lokesh Kanagaraj kickstarts Vikram with Kamal Haasan

Lokesh Kanagaraj took to his Twitter account to announce the beginning of the shooting of Vikram. He shared a photo in which he can be seen in a private jet with Kamal Haasan. In the tweet, he wrote, "Aarambikkalaangala" (Let's begin). Take a look at his tweet below.

Vikram is an upcoming action-thriller film written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Fahadh Faasil will play a titular role in the movie. Anirudh Ravichander will be helming the music score of the movie whereas Sathyan Sooryan will be doing the cinematography of the film. The film is produced by Raaj Kamal Films International.

Kamal Haasan on the work front

Kamal Hassan made his debut in 1960 in the film called Kalathur Kannamma. He played the role of Selvam in the movie. In 1973, he appeared in the film called Arangetram for which he received positive feedback from the audience. He also has played roles in several popular movies such as Sollathaan Ninaikkiren, Paruva Kaalam, Gumasthavin Magal, Naan Avanillai, Kanyakumari, and Vishnu Vijayam. His performances in films like Saatam En Kaiyail, Padakuthira, and Vayasu Pilichindi received an amazing response from the audience.

Kamal Haasan also worked in several Bollywood movies like Ek Duuje Ke Liye, Aaina, and Yeh Toh Kamaal Hogaya. He has won four National Film Awards and was also awarded Lifetime Achievement Award at Mumbai International Film Festival in the year 2013. He also won a Padma Shri in the year 1990.

Kamal Haasan was last seen in the movie called Vishwaroopam II in which he played the role of Wisam Kashmiri. He is currently working on two projects called Indian 2 and Vikram. Kamal Haasan will return on the big screen with Indian 2 after three years. In 2019, he worked as a producer for the film called Kadaram Kondan starring Vikaram and Akshara Haasan in the lead roles.

Source: Kamal Haasan's Instagram