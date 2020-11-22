Kamal Haasan Learned How To Ride A Moped Without Using His Hand In 'Virumandi'; Read More

Virumandi is an Indian Tamil-language action drama movie that released in 2004. This movie is written, co-edited, produced, and directed by Kamal Haasan, who also performed in the lead role in the film. The story of the movie is about the interview of two prisoners, Kothala Thevar's (Pasupathy) life sentence, and, Virumandi (Haasan), who is sentenced to be hanged. The criminals show how they feel about the direction that their lives have taken and how they have ended up where they are. The movie's narrative is based on the Rashomon effect. The film is about the controversy of the death penalty. A volatile farmer gets entangled in a bloody clan fight in a southern Tamil Nadu village.

The film also features Abhirami, Napoleon, Rohini, Shanmugarajan, and Nassar in pivotal roles. The movie's score and soundtrack were composed by Ilayaraaja. It was dubbed into Telugu as Pothuraju. Virumandi won critical acclaim and was a commercial success at the box office. This film has acquired cult status in Tamil cinema and inspired similar themes.

According to IMDb, the actor, and director, Kamal Haasan, is a constant learner, and an experimenter who learned how to ride a moped without using his hand in Virumandi. IMDb rates Virumandi 8.3. Some other lesser-known facts about the movie are that initially, the film was named Sandiyar. The production unit had several problems pressuring them to change the name and hence changed to Virumandi later. This film also won the International Award for Best Asian Film at the 2004 Puchon International Fantastic Film Festival in South Korea.

The director and actor of his film, Kamal Haasan is also a dancer, screenwriter, playback singer, lyricist, and politician who works predominantly in Tamil cinema. Kamal has also worked in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali films. He has his production company named Raaj Kamal Films International. His contributions to films have been recognized by his contemporaries across the Indian film industry, and he has been recognized as an influence for actors and filmmakers in the Tamil film industry. Kamal Haasan has won four National Film Awards and 19 Filmfare Awards. Kamal Haasan's films include Kadaram Kondan, Vishwaroopam II, Muthuramalingam, and others amongst his latest movies.

