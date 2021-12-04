Kamal Haasan Leaves Hospital After Recovering From COVID-19, Poses With Doctors; See Pics

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has been discharged after his treatment for COVID-19. Pictures and videos of him coming out of a Chennai hospital on Saturday, and posing with the doctors who treated him, surfaced on social media.

He had been admitted to a Chennai hospital on November 22 after testing positive for COVID-19. The National Award winner also released a statement on social media on his treatment and discharge. Haasan conveyed his gratitude to those who prayed for his well-being during this time.

Kamal Haasan discharged from hospital after COVID-19 treatment in Chennai

"Mr Kamal Haasan, who has been admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre on 22nd November 2021 has recovered completely from Covid infection. He is being discharged today (4th December 2021). He is fit to resume his routine activities.," read the official statement from the hospital on Saturday.

In his statement, he wrote that all precautions will be taken and any discomfort will be dealt with the appropriate action. The Indian star personally extended his gratitude to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and other politicians who inquired about his health and gave best wishes for the recovery. Co-star of many films and fellow superstar of the Tamil film industry, Rajinikanth, too received a mention in the gratitude note on Twitter.

Even the official handle of his party, Makkal Needhi Maiam posted a video from his exit from the hospital.



The hospital had previously shared that he had recovered from the illness. However, they had advised him to remain isolated till December 3 as a precautionary measure.

The statement had then read:

"Mr Kamal Haasan, who has been admitted to the Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre, on November 22, was Covid Positive. He had mild Covid for which he was treated. He has fully recovered but advised to be on isolation until 3rd December 2021. "He will be fit to resume his routine work from 4th December 2021."

Kamal Haasan announces COVID-19 diagnosis

Kamal Haasan had announced on November 22 that he had contracted COVID-19. "I had a mild cough after my US trip. It is confirmed now that it is Covid. I'm in isolation."

"I realised that the pandemic is not yet over and request everyone to stay safe," his message read then.