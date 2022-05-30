Kamal Haasan Led Thriller 'Vikram' Registers Highest Pre-release Business: Report

Actor Kamal Haasan who has been promoting his upcoming action thriller Vikram is expected to witness a big opening. The film which also stars Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, and Suriya in key roles, is slated to run theatrically on June 3, 2022. After the legendary actor met Dadasahib Phalke Award recipient, Rajinikanth, another piece of news pertaining to the film has been creating a buzz on social media.

As per a trade source Ramesh Bala, the film has registered the biggest pre-release business in the veteran’s career with over ₹200 crores in earnings. The film helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj will mark Kamal Haasan’s first release in four years. Vikram marks the maiden collaboration between Kamal Haasan and Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Kamal Haasan's Vikram records highest pre-release business

Kamal's next film has been lately garnering attention after the actor visited various cities as a part of his promotional tour. The craze around the project is reflected in IMDB's latest trends where Kamal Haasan's Vikram has bagged the number one spot for being the most anticipated new Indian film. And now, going by the pre-release business, it is clear that the film will have a massive opening and is sure to prove tough competition for all the major releases. The film might affect the business of Adivi Sesh starrer biopic drama Major along with Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar's historical period drama film Samrat Prithviraj with all releasing on the same day.

#Vikram / #VikramHitlist - Highest Pre-release Business for #KamalHaasan



More than ₹ 200 Crs+ including Satellite and OTT in Multiple Languages.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 30, 2022

Vikram will release in multiple languages including Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi will also feature Suriya in a powerful cameo. Kamal Haasan met Rajinikanth over the weekend, ahead of the release of Vikram. Director Lokesh took to Twitter to share the picture and share his excitement over the meeting.

From Chachi 420 to Vishwaroopam, Kamal Haasan's films have always proved to be blockbuster hits, drawing major footfall to the theatres. Meanwhile, ahead of the release, the makers had dropped an intriguing trailer of the film which looks every bit gripping, action-packed, and like never before and it sees some hard-hitting dialogues as Kamal Haasan, who plays the main hero of the film, is on a serious mission.

IMAGE: PTI/Instagram/IKamalHaasan: