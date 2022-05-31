Kamal Haasan Led 'Vikram' To Feature Thalapathy Vijay? Veteran Actor Clarifies

With just days left, veteran star Kamal Haasan's fans are excitedly looking forward to the release of his next action thriller Vikram. The film will mark the legendary actor's return to the screen after almost four years. With a spectacular lineup of stars for the film, there are several speculations that have been hovering around, claiming new additions to the ensemble cast.

Haasan's upcoming film Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is one of the most awaited films in the South. Even before the release of Vikram, several media reports on the sequel and cast had been doing rounds on social media. Several speculations pertaining to the involvement of actor Thalapthy Vijay in the film have been lately catching attention on the Internet that piqued the curiosity of the fans. However, the veteran actor was quick to put rest to such speculations at a recent press conference.

Kamal Haasan puts end to speculations about Thalapathy Vijay's role in Vikram

With the film releasing in theatres on June 3, 2022, the iconic actor has been busy promoting the film across various cities. During a recent press conference, a fan asked if Vikram's sequel would feature Thalapathy Vijay. Kamal was quick to give an interesting response. Responding to him, Kamal Haasan said, "I am already committed to a star and you all know who he is" as he referred to Suriya's cameo. He also added that his production house, Raaj Kamal Films International, is ready to do a film with Thalapathy Vijay. Another fan asked if he would produce Vijay's film in the future. Kamal Haasan revealed that he will do the film when he gets Vijay's call sheet.

Vikram, on the other hand, will feature three spectacular performers, including Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil together for the first time. Besides playing the lead role, Kamal Haasan is also bankrolling the forthcoming project along with R Mahendran under the Raaj Kamal Films International banner. Apart from the above-mentioned stars, the film also stars Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Arjun Das, and Shivani Narayanan in supporting roles.

Earlier, on May 30, the makers had introduced Fahad's fierce role in the film by unveiling his first look poster. In the poster, the actor is seen with a serious and angry expression as he looks down with a gun in his hand, which he appears to be pointing at someone.



