Kamal Haasan Meets Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Post 'Vikram' Success; Watch

South superstar Kamal Haasan is currently basking in the success of his action-packed film Vikram. The film has marked an unprecedented success at the box office as it entered the prestigious club of Rs 200 crore within two weeks of its release. The Indian film industry stalwart has been going on a celebratory spree ever since. Recently, he met with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin following the success of Vikram.

Kamal Haasan meets with Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin

Taking to his Instagram, the 67-year-old actor shared a picture of his meeting with the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. He presented CM Stalin with a bouquet followed by a chat between the two notable personalities.

Kamal Haasan's meeting with CM Stalin comes just a week after the National award-winning actor revealed that he will be contesting in the next Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Notably, Vikram marked the end of Haasan's four-year-long hiatus. However, he plans to continue his political ventures as he told the reporters, ''Yes, I will contest in the next election. There is no break with MNM party side. It will continue on its side.''

More on Vikram

Apart from Kamal Haasan, the film also features Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil along with Narain, Arjun Das. Harish Uthaman, Chemban Vinod Jose and more. Vikram released in theatres on June 3, 2022, across the world and took the industry by storm. The actor was hailed for his impactful comeback after many years. The movie has reportedly become the third highest-grossing movie in the history of Kollywood.

Earlier, in an interview with Variety, Kamal Haasan talked about entrusting the venture to the director Lokesh Kanagaraj. ''The attitude of this gentleman is what attracted me and he was keen to work with me, that’s an important prerequisite for me as an actor. He claims to be a fan – fortunately for me even after working together he continuous to be that,'' he said of Kanagaraj.

Image: Instagram/@ikamalhaasan