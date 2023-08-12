Last Updated:

Kamal Haasan On Completing 64 Years In Industry: It Is Not A Blessing For My Body…

Kamal Haasan made his acting debut in the year 1960. The actor has completed 64 years in the industry today (August 12) and has penned a note for the same.

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan completes 64 years | (Image: Instagram)


Kamal Haasan is a well known and celebrated personality in the Indian film industry. The actor is a recipient of Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri and National Film Awards. Today (august 12), he has completed 12 years in the Indian film industry. 

3 things you need to know 

  • Kamal Haasan made his debut in 1960 with the film Kalathur Kanamma
  • He has worked in more than 230 films in various languages. 
  • He is a four time National Award Winner. 

Kamal Haasan pens a note on completing more than six decades in industry 

On the occasion of him completing 64 years in the industry, several fans and members of the industry penned a note for the legendary actor. The actor himself also took to his X account, formerly known as Twitter, to share his feelings on the day. He expressed his gratitude to his fans for always being in his support. 

(Kamal Hasaan on completing 64 years in industry |Image: X)

He has made the original tweet in Tamil. In English the Tweet roughly translates to, “It is a great blessing to wish someone to live for 64 years. It is not a blessing for my body but a blessing for my artistic life, which is a boon for many more talented people than me. I humbly thank all those who congratulated me. The remaining days are for my people. Your I am.” The actor’s tweet son caught the attention of social media users. His fans and followers showered him with best wishes on the post. 

Shruti Haasan pens a note on father’s achievement 

(Kamal Haasan's daughter Shruti Haasan penned a note for him | Image: Shruti Haasan/X)

Kamal Haasan’s daughter was among the many industry insiders who penned a note for the actor on the big milestone. Shruti Haasan shared a picture of her father, sitting on a throne. Along with the picture she wrote, “Ups & Downs, Laurels & Challenges. He's seen it all. But nothing can come between Ulaga Nayagan and his untiring effort to uplift the Industry. The Unparalleled Emperor for 6 decades is stepping into his 64th year in Cinema.”

