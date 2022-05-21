Kamal Haasan On North-South Debate: 'I Look At Myself As Indian; Whole Country My Terrain'

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan, who is a part of the Indian delegation for the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie, Vikram, at the French Riviera. While interacting with the media regarding his forthcoming film, the actor opened up about various topics, such as his comeback with Vikram, the ongoing North-South debate in cinema and what Indian films need to do to go global.

I look at myself as Indian, there's talent everywhere: Kamal Haasan on North-South debate

While the South vs North debate has become a talking point, Kamal Haasan believes that talent is the biggest competition. There has been clamour regarding North films vs South films and recently it got intensified with the Twitter rift between Bollywood star Ajay Devgn and Kannada star Kichcha Sudeepa over Hindi being the 'national language' and the success of South films like Pushpa: The Rise, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2. Addressing the same in an interview with Hindustan Times, Haasan said that he always looked at himself as an Indian and his terrain was the whole country.

The 67-year-old actor stated that he could be anywhere and be comfortable and that’s the beauty of a diverse country like India and this is a cyclic effect. Haasan went on to say, "It’s about how filmmakers get an opportunity to say what they want. I know the phenomenal talent that is there in the north as well as in the south. I just hope it doesn’t see-saw like this and we continuously produce films from all over India so that they can go global. It’s long overdue that Indian films become international films."

Kamal Haasan on how Indian cinema can go global

Not only this, but Kamal Haasan also talked about how Indian cinema can go global, stating that it's not just the government's job to take it there, the filmmakers have to do the right kind of films. He mentioned, "The government can do bulletins and such stuff but they shouldn’t involve too much in the creative process. And we will have to speak the world language of cinema, which is happening now".

Kamal Haasan to make a comeback with Vikram

The Aalavandhan actor even opened up about his comeback with Vikram almost after four years. Expressing happiness, Kamal Haasan asserted that it’s been a long hiatus, nearly four years now and he is glad to be back. He said, "I’m glad the audience is eagerly awaiting my comeback. They could have just shrugged and looked the other way but they didn’t and I am very grateful for it".