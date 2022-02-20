Kamal Haasan Opts Out Of 'Bigg Boss Ultimate' Due To 'Vikram' Shooting Commitments

Actor Kamal Haasan was all set to make his OTT debut with the reality show, Bigg Boss Ultimate, for Disney+ Hotstar. The actor has now announced that he has opted out of the reality show due to scheduling conflicts with his next movie, Vikram. Haasan shared a lengthy statement via his social media handles and explained why he exited Bigg Boss Ultimate.

Kamal Haasan has been hosting Bigg Boss Tamil for the previous five seasons and was also set to host the spin-off, Bigg Boss Ultimate. The South star on Sunday, February 20, announced that he had opted out of the project due to scheduling conflict with his movie, Vikram.

Read Kamal Haasan's full statement below:

"The Pandemic and the resulting lockdowns and restrictions rightly imposed by the Government has created disarray and has constrained us to reschedule the production and post-production of our forthcoming film, Vikram. We had so far meticulously planned to ensure that the production schedule of Vikram does not affect my commitments to Bigg Boss, a show that is so very close to my heart. So much so, I did not let any personal discomfort I might have had after I was personally down with COVID. I was back on stage meeting all you and hosting this wonderful show, the moment (I) tested negative. I consider it a honour bestowed on me to launch the first digital avatar of Bigg Boss. As someone who has always been an avid supporter of innovation and technology in the field of entertainment, I became so passionately involved and attached to Bigg Boss Ultimate. The reschedule of the production activities for Vikram that we are forced to do on account (of) the lock down and restrictions imposed, have unavoidably resulted in overlap of dates required to be allotted for Bigg Boss Ultimate. Considering the fact that some more days of shoot are left to complete the scenes which has the combination of some of the most prominent stars and technicians of the Film Industry, it has become practically impossible to manage both Vikram and Bigg Boss together. It would be unfair to make such eminent stars and technicians wait for me, considering their schedule and other commitments that they might already have. Consequently, I am now constrained to opt out of this season of Bigg Boss."

More about 'Vikram'

Vikram is an upcoming action thriller movie that features an ensemble cast of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles along with Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das in supporting roles. The film was initially scheduled for theatrical release in April 2022. However, following the releases of multiple big-budget films during that month, the makers decided to prepone the release to 31 March 2022.

(Image: @ikamalhaasan/Instagram)