Kamal Haasan Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi On Martyrs Day; 'We Too Will Become Gandhi'

Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary or Martyrs Day is clocked on January 30 in memory of all the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for India's independence. Several notable personalities are paying homage to all the brave hearts, and actor Kamal Haasan also penned a note to remember Mahatama Gandhi and hailed all Gandhians as they strive to achieve freedom, justice and equality.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Sunday, January 30, the Chachi 420 actor penned a note hailing the revolutionary leader for 'protecting humanity', further quipping how 'we too will become Gandhi'. His tribute in Tamil translates to, "Today is the day Gandhi blended with the air as a great philosophy to protect humanity. Gandhians are evolving all over the world. They continue to fight for freedom, for justice, for equality, for nature. We too will become Gandhi, without looking for Gandhi in others."

மானுடத்தைக் காக்குமொரு மகத்தான தத்துவமாக காந்தி காற்றோடு கலந்த நாள் இன்று. உலகெங்கிலும் காந்தியர்கள் உருவாகிக்கொண்டே இருக்கிறார்கள். விடுதலைக்காக, நீதிக்காக, சமத்துவத்துக்காக, இயற்கைக்காக போராடிக்கொண்டே இருக்கிறார்கள். நாமும் காந்தியைப் பிறரில் தேடாமல், காந்தியாக மாறுவோம். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 30, 2022

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the nation's 'Bapu' on his death anniversary and further lauded the 'service and bravery' of all those who safeguarded the nation. "Remembering Bapu on his Punya Tithi. It is our collective endeavour to further popularise his noble ideals. Today, on Martyrs’ Day, paying homage to all the greats who courageously safeguarded our nation. Their service and bravery will always be remembered." he wrote.

Remembering Bapu on his Punya Tithi. It is our collective endeavour to further popularise his noble ideals.



Today, on Martyrs’ Day, paying homage to all the greats who courageously safeguarded our nation. Their service and bravery will always be remembered. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2022

India observes Martyrs Day annually on January 30. On this day in 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was shot dead by Nathuram Godse. The Prime Minister, President, and the Vice-President along with the three service chiefs come together on this day at Raj Ghat to pay tributes.

More on Kamal Haasan's work front

The actor announced that his company, Raaj Kamal Films International is collaborating with Sony Pictures Films India for their upcoming production, Thampi. It will star actor Sivakarthikeyan. Kamal Haasan will also be seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the upcoming action-thriller Vikram.

The actor is also gearing up to host Bigg Boss Tamil's OTT version Bigg Boss Ultimate, which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. Unlike the hourly episodes of the televised version. the OTT one will stream 24*7.

(IMAGE: ANI/ PTI)