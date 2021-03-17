Kamal Haasan Performs Silambam In Coimbatore, Shruti Says 'love My Dad'

Actress Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram stories and shared videos of her actor father and politician Kamal Haasan acing martial arts. The actor recently visited a martial arts training school and performed Silambam. Kamal Haasan visited Coimbatore for poll campaigns for the upcoming Assembly Elections in the state of Tamil Nadu. Before visiting people for the campaign, Kamal Haasan sought the blessings of his sister-in-law. He was accompanied by family members Suhasini Mani Ratnam and Akshara Haasan.

Shruti Haasan exuberates love on father Kamal who performs Silambam

Shruti shared the video of her father's Silambam and expressed her pride she is of her father. She wrote, “I always love my dad. Today I love him extra”. Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan will be fighting his first election as a candidate as he filed his nomination papers for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on March 15. The senior actor's daughter Akshara and family member Suhasini took to Instagram to share the moments from the nomination filing day. The former wrote that she felt blessed to be a part of the ‘auspicious moment.’ She also conveyed her best wishes to her ‘Bapuji.’ Suhasini too sent all the best to the ‘first very Hasan’ and called him an 'incredible phenomenon.'

Though Makkal Needhi Maiam fought the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and received 3.75 per cent votes, this will be the first major test for the party founded in 2018. Haasan will take on incumbent AIADMK's Amman K Arjunanan, Srinivasan, National President of BJP's Mahila Morcha (Women's Wing), and Congress' Mayura S Jayakumar in the battle.

After filing his nomination at Haasan stated that his decision to choose Coimbatore South was because it was the closest to his heart.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 is put on hold for various reasons. Three crew members of the film lost their lives as a crane came down crashing. While the shooting was brought to a halt following that incident, the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed and there have been no updates about the Shankar directorial.

Apart from Indian 2, Kamal will also be seen in a thriller gangster film titled Vikram directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is produced by Kamal Haasan’s home banner Raaj Kamal Pictures.



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.