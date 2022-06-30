Kamal Haasan Receives UAE's Coveted 10-year Golden Visa, Was Among 'first Recommendations'

After several Indian cinema stalwarts like Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha Mohanlal, Mammootty, Sanjay Dutt, and more received the golden visa, legendary star Kamal Haasan joined the bandwagon. The Chachi 420 star was one of the first choices recommended by the UAE administration to receive the visa, which was introduced in 2019.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and his hectic shooting schedule, things got pushed ahead. A picture of the actor receiving the visa from the concerned authorities has been surfacing on social media.

Kamal Haasan receives UAE golden visa

Kamal was just lately in Dubai to promote his last blockbuster outing Vikram. The actor's visit turned special after the trailer of the film was projected on the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa as a part of the promotions. The movie did nicely within the UAE, turning into one of many highest-earning Tamil movies there.

#UAE’s prestigious 10-year #GoldenVisa given to #KamalHaasan. @ikamalhaasan was one of the first to be recommended for it, but due to pandemic and his busy shooting schedule he could not go. pic.twitter.com/fmNemyx1ZG — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) June 30, 2022

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had earlier accredited the issuance of a 10-year golden visa for professionals in a bid to maintain the “gifted folks and nice minds” within the Gulf nation and assist in nation-building.

Earlier, other stars to have received the honour include kajal Aggarwal, Dulquer Salmaan, Boney Kapoor along with his family, Varun Dhawan, and more. Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan has been basking in the success of his last release Vikram. The film marks the actor's return to the screen after a gap of almost one year.

The film that performed exceptionally well at the box office, is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and opened across theatres in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Apart from Haasan, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, and Suriya in a vital cameo function. The movie is a spin-off of the spy character created by Kamal for his 1986 film Vikram. Post theatrical success, the film is all set to release on the OTT platform. Disney+ Hotstar shared the digital release announcement of the film. "A super hit addition to your watchlist coming soon! Vikram: Hitlist streaming from July 8 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. #VikramOnDisneyPlusHotstar (sic)."

IMAGE: Twitter/Sri50