Kamal Haasan Recovers From COVID-19 But Asked To Isolate; Hospital Issues Statement

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has recovered from COVID-19 after his hospitalisation due to the virus 10 days ago. He has been asked to remain in isolation till December 3. The doctors have permitted him to resume work from December 4. Ramachandra Medical Centre, where Haasan was hospitalised, issued a statement on his health update. Here's the statement

Kamal Haasan recovers from COVID-19; asked to remain in isolation for 2 days

"Mr Kamal Haasan, who has been admitted to the Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre, on November 22, was Covid Positive. He had mild Covid for which he was treated. He has fully recovered but advised to be on isolation until 3rd December 2021. "He will be fit to resume his routine work from 4th December 2021," read the official statement from the hospital.

Kamal Haasan had announced on November 22 that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The Indian actor shared he was facing mild cough after returning from the United States of America. He added that it was confirmed that it was COVID-19 and that he had he then isolated himself. He urged all to remain safe amid the pandemic.

அமெரிக்கப் பயணம் முடிந்து திரும்பிய பின் லேசான இருமல் இருந்தது. பரிசோதனை செய்ததில் கோவிட் தொற்று உறுதியானது. மருத்துவமனையில் தனிமைப்படுத்திக் கொண்டுள்ளேன். இன்னமும் நோய்ப்பரவல் நீங்கவில்லையென்பதை உணர்ந்து அனைவரும் பாதுகாப்பாக இருங்கள். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 22, 2021

The hospital shared regular updates on his health, and his daughter, actor-singer Shruti Haasan, also had shared that he was recovering well.

Kamal Haasan on the professional front

While he actively campaigned for his Makkal Needhi Maim party for the Tamil Nadu state elections earlier this year, he has been more involved in his work on films and TV.

Among Kamal Haasan's current professional commitments is the ongoing season of Bigg Boss Tamil. During his hospitalisation, Baahubali actor Ramya Krishnan took over the hosting responsibilities. At that time, Haasan had joined the show via a video conferencing.

The veteran is also working on the film Vikram. The venture is his home production.

He is working alongside fellow Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi and Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil in the film, said to be an action drama. The venture is being directed by Lokesh Kanangaraj. He also presented the Tamil version of the Hindi film '83, which is based on India's victory in the World Cup in 1983.