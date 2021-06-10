Kamal Haasan Remembers Crazy Mohan On The Comedian's Second Death Anniversary

Crazy Mohan, whose real name was Mohan Rangachari, was a comedian, actor, screenwriter and playwright. He was known for his work primarily in the Tamil cinema. During his lifetime, he wrote about 30 plays and wrote dialogues for several comedy films. June 10, marks the death anniversary of the late actor. Remembering Crazy Mohan, Kamal Haasan took to Twitter to pay tribute to his former co-star on his second death anniversary.

Kamal Haasan remembers Crazy Mohan on the former's death anniversary

Kamal Haasan shared a sepia-tinted photo of the two from their younger days on a film set. The caption is written in Tamil, and it roughly translates to, "When they say that 'World is a play' (stage), he (Mohan) changed it to 'World is a comedy play'. He delivered great philosophy hidden under the mask of humour. He lived and died like the sky. Here's remembering him on his second death anniversary". Check out Kamal Haasan's tweet below.

Kamal Haasan and Crazy Mohan have acted in several comedy films that left the audience in splits. They worked together in the '90s for films like Apoorva Sagodharargal, Michael Madana Kama Rajan, Magalir Mattum, to name a few. His production house Raaj Kamal Films International also shared a few anecdotes from their times together in a series of tweets. The series of tweets was led by one tweet commemorating the late comedian's work in a cartoon bust sketch surrounded by film's posters.

Today marks the 2nd anniversary since Mr Crazy Mohan's demise and am sure every fan will be remembering his famous punchlines from his vast repertoire of plays and films. pic.twitter.com/CPcGLzFoQp — Raaj Kamal Films International (@RKFI) June 10, 2021

About Crazy Mohan's life

Crazy Mohan was an engineer by profession but soon turned to acting and writing in films and theatre. He has contributed to several Tamil films and plays primarily in the 80s and the 90s. He is known for his comic acting and dialogues. He died of cardiac arrest on June 10, 2019, at the age of 66. In 2004, he was awarded the Kalaimamani title by the Government of Tamil Nadu for his excellent contribution to the field of arts and literature. He has worked as an actor and scriptwriter for popular films like Little John, Vasool Raja MBBS, Arunachalam, Naan Ee, to name a few.

