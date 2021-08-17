Kamal Haasan Reunites With His Family, Suhasini Maniratnam Shares Special Pictures

Actor and filmmaker Suhasini Maniratnam took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share a few special pictures. She uploaded a collection of pictures of herself posing with close family members including Kamal Haasan, Anu Hasan, Charuhasan and Akshara Haasan. She called them ‘the bright Hasans’.

Suhasini Maniratnam posted the picture of the entire family posing in front of the house she grew up in. She captioned the picture, ‘Going back home to the family house in eldams road. All the bright Hasans.’

The family can be seen dressed in glamorous attire in the slide show of pictures shared on social media.

This is not the first time in the recent past that the Haasan family has reunited. Late last year, Kamal Haasan celebrated his 65th birthday in his hometown, Paramakudi. Pictures of the same soon surfaced on the internet and fans saw the man of the hour alongside his daughters, elder brother and other family members.

Kamal Haasan is currently working on his upcoming Tamil film, Vikram. He will be producing the film under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International. The film will be an action thriller and is expected to be a sequel to the namesake spy thriller which was released in 1986.

Haasan’s upcoming Vikram will be written and helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, best known for his work in Master. Haasan will share the screen with Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in Vikram. Fans of Tamil cinema eagerly await to see the trio in action together.

The filmmakers recently revealed the first look of the film poster. The poster consisted of mugshots of the three actors - Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. Apart from this trio, fans will also see Antony Varghese, Narain and Arjun Das as a part of the cast.

The production company behind the upcoming film took to their official Instagram account recently to mark the first day of shooting for Vikram. Haasan mentioned that this was the longest he has stayed away from film shooting in his entire career. He wrote, ‘ Felt like a High school reunion. In the past 50 years this is the longest I have been away from film shootings.’

Picture Credits: PTI

