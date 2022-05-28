Kamal Haasan Reunites With Mohanlal On Bigg Boss Malayalam As He Promotes Vikram; See Pics

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan is currently busy promoting his upcoming ambitious venture Vikram. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Tamil action-thriller is all set to open in theatres on June 3, 2022. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the long-gestating film also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

National award-winning actor Kamal Haasan also attended the 75th Cannes Film Festival to promote the film as he launched NFTs based on Vikram at the event. Adding hype to the venture, Haasan is now reunited with his fellow acclaimed actor Mohanlal on the sets of Malayalam Bigg Boss 4.

Kamal Haasan on Malayalam Bigg Boss 4

Pictures of the episode featuring Kamal Haasan have surfaced on social media where the 67-year-old actor met with Mohanlal. His appearance on the show came a few days ahead of the release of Vikram. In the pictures, Haasan is seen sporting a blazer while Mohanlal wore traditional attire. Interestingly, Haasan had stepped down as a host from the Tamil version of Bigg Boss.

More on Vikram

Recently, in an interview with Variety, the veteran actor dished on his reasons for stepping down from the responsibilities of a host of the popular reality show. Giving a thought-provoking reply, the actor stated, ''I was just completing backlogs and not going forward with any new work. I will go back to “Bigg Boss Ultimate” because I do enjoy meeting people.''

''I have always done this – I have been doing production, acting, writing, directing so we will find the time – there’s nothing called ‘I don’t have the time.’ You will never ever commit something beyond yourself if you don’t love it, if you love it there will only be time for certain things. I do only that what I love to do and I have never run out of time. I can be lazy but I have never run out of time.''

On the other hand, the actor recently dropped a new promo to promote Vikram which featured the cast of the time-less comedy Panchatanthiram. Promising high-octane action and thrilling drama, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial venture Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil will open in theatres on June 3, 2022.

Image: Twitter/@MFK_Official_