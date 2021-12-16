Kamal Haasan Sends 'belated' Wishes To Harnaaz Sandhu For Winning Miss Universe 2021 Title

Harnaaz Sandhu recently made history by bagging the title of Miss Universe 2021 at the 70th edition of the beauty pageant held at Eilat, Israel. The 21-year-old put India on the global map again after 21 years, with Lara Dutta winning this title last time in the year 2000.

The pageant winner has been receiving congratulatory messages from many eminent personalities across the nation, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as former pageant queens like Sushmita Sen and Priyanka Chopra. Adding to the list of well-wishers is superstar Kamal Haasan, who lauded Sandhu for winning back the title after more than two decades.

Kamal Haasan congratulates Harnaaz Sandhu

Taking to his Twitter handle on Thursday, December 16, the superstar penned a note that read, "It took 21 years for 21-year-old @HarnaazKaur to win back the Miss Universe title for India. Belated congratulations. #HarnaazSandhu."

The newly crowned Miss Universe 2021 received a warm welcome on her return to India. Fans were seen waving the tricolour upon her arrival, and she even shouted 'India, India,...' along with them. Shortly after her win, she even penned a gratitude note for everyone who aided her in her Miss Universe journey. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "It has never been my journey, it has been Our journey. I began with baby steps and as I come closer to the end, I wish to thank all my panelists for being an intergral part of my learning. I thank my designers for making me shine at the pageant. Thank you for moulding me into the girl you see on stage today. I'm blessed."

Harnaaz got crowned Miss Universe 2021 by her predecessor Andrea Meza of Mexico, who won the pageant in 2020. While Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira finished second, South Africa's Lalela Mswane came third. Starting out her journey at the age of 17, she has multiple pageant titles to her name and has starred in some Punjabi films, including Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange. She bagged the title of Femina Miss India Punjab in 2019 and has been Femina Miss India 2019 semifinalist.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @HARNAAZSANDHU_03/ PTI)