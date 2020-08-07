Kamal Haasan & The Makers Of 'Indian 2' Pay ₹4 Crore Compensation To Accident Victims

The makers of upcoming film Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan, paid the compensation to the victims of the accident that happened on the set in February 2020. Assistant Director Krishna, Art Assistant Chandran and Production Assistant Madhu's families received cheques of ₹1 crore on August 6. Meanwhile, the lightman, who suffered serious injuries, was given ₹80 lakh as compensation. The makers also earmarked ₹10 lakhs to help those who sustained minor injuries in the accident.

After handing over the the relief amount to the families of crew members affected by the Indian 2 accident, Kamal Haasan, along with Shankar and Lyca Production head, addressed the press. Haasan said that a week after the accident, the makers met to discuss what they could go about it. Elaborating further, Haasan said that because of COVID-induced nationwide lockdown, they were unable to meet again. Kamal Haasan, Shankar and Lyca Productions made contributions in the compensation pool.

Indian 2 accident victims

The accident happened on February 19 when a giant crane, carrying heavy lighting equipment, came down crashing while the crew was shooting an important action scene on the sets at EVP Film City in Poonamallee, Chennai. Earlier, Kamal Haasan had announced an interim compensation of ₹1 crore to the kin of the deceased and to the injured. The producers of the movie too announced they would give ₹2 crores to the families of the deceased and those injured.

All about Indian 2

The upcoming movie starring Kamal Haasan will also have actors like Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bobby Simha in prominent roles. Indian 2 will narrate the tale of Senapati who will fight a battle against the corrupt bureaucrats. The shooting of the Kamal Haasan starrer is on a halt due to the coronavirus. However, several media reports claimed that the makers of Indian 2 are planning to resume the shoot after the Coronavirus scare settles.

Indian 2 was touted to be Kamal Haasan's comeback movie after he announced his retirement early last year. However, certain media reports have emerged revealing that the actor has signed a few more projects, and reportedly wants to continue with acting and politics simultaneously. There are also rumours that Kamal will join Anushka Shetty and Mohanlal in the biopic of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa.

