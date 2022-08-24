Kamal Haasan Shares Intriguing Poster Of 'Indian 2'; Actor To Resume Shoot From September

South actor Kamal Haasan is all set to enthral the audience in a never-seen-avatar in the forthcoming film Indian 2. The upcoming film serves as the sequel to Kamal Haasan’s 1996 movie Indian. Moreover, it will mark the reunion of director Shankar and Kamal Haasan after more than two decades.

Ever since the project was announced, it has been attracting a lot of controversies. Additionally, the pandemic also created an obstruction in the shooting of the film which led to its delay. However, after facing several hiccups during the initial shooting days, the film is all set to go on the floor again. Kamal Haasan recently shared a new poster from the film while sharing the update.

Kamal Haasan to began shooting for Indian 2

On August 24, Kamal Haasan headed to his Instagram handle and dropped an intriguing poster of Indian 2. The new poster featured Kamal Haasan as Senapathy. In the poster, the actor is seen in an unusual avatar as he is seen in an old man's look while donning an all-white attire. The poster also had the words, "He is Back" inscribed on it.

Sharing the post, Haasan wrote in the caption, "Filming for #Indian2 from September. Wishing team @shanmughamshankar #subaskaran @lyca_productions and everyone else involved a successful journey. Welcome onboard thambi @udhay_stalin @redgiantmovies_"

Take a look:

Meanwhile, as per the photos posted by the film's production house, the shoot of Indian 2 has resumed today for the other actors with a pooja ceremony. Lyca Productions shared some glimpses from the ceremony on their official Twitter handle. The caption of the post read, "#Indian 2 Shoot resumes with a Pooja 🏵️✨ today!". Take a look:

More about Indian 2

The film is made under the direction of S Shankar with Udayanidhi Stalin of Red Giant Movies bankrolling the project in association with Lyca Productions. The cast of this upcoming action thriller will include Nedumudi Venu, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Bhavani Shankar among many others. Earlier in an interaction with Pinkvilla, Kamal Haasan spilled beans about the delay in Indian 2's shoot. The actor stated:

"We had so many things coming in between, apart from the fact that it’s a very big film. We had COVID, we had an accident on the set where people died. It’s so unnerving but we continued." He added, “I run a white elephant called Raaj Kamal Films and Mr. Shankar runs a company called S Productions. These are the white elephants which we need to feed, so we go out and work. We can’t get stuck on one film. The days of Mughal-Ae-Azam cannot be repeated. We can’t sit with one film for a decade."

