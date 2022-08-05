Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2's Shooting To Resume From September, Kajal Aggarwal Confirms

Legendary star Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal starrer Indian 2 had been stealing the limelight ever since the project was announced. After facing several hiccups during the initial shooting days, the film is all set to resume shooting. Kajal who is currently enjoying her mother duties with newborn son Neil recently gave an update about the film’s shooting.

From the COVID-19-induced lockdown to restrictions and accidents on the sets, everything created an obstruction in the shooting of the film which led to the delay. Now, after the smashing success of Vikram, Kamal is all set to resume work on the film with Aggarwal. For the unknown, Indian 2 is a sequel to his 1996 blockbuster, Indian.

Indian 2 shooting to resume from THIS date

During her recent Instagram live, the Magadheera actor replied to a question and revealed that the work on the highly-awaited drama, Indian 2 will resume on the 13th of September this year. This news left fans excited who started to express their excitement while sharing their happiness of seeing the actor once again on the big screen.

Meanwhile, earlier in an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Kamal also explained the hurdles that went by which caused them to decrease the pace of the film. Citing his prior commitments and balancing all financial expenses, the actor said that the entire team had many things coming in between considering the fact the size of the film.

He explained how there was an accident on the sets where people lost lives, then COVID. Things were unnerving but still, they continued. He added, “I run a white elephant called Raaj Kamal Films and Mr. Shankar runs a company called S Productions. These are the white elephants that we need to feed, so we go out and work. We can’t get stuck on one film. The days of Mughal-Ae-Azam cannot be repeated. We can’t sit with one film for a decade.”

Apart from this, he was even asked about reviving the venture where he had said, “Indian 2 will happen. We are all working on it, we are all talking to Lyca Production. They are also keen to shoot, so now it’s just a question of getting everything together on the logistic front.”

IMAGE: PTI