Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Vikram's 100 Days Celebration To Be Observed On Actor's Birthday

Actor Kamal Haasan's latest film Vikram came out to be a successful box office hit. The movie, which was released in June, ran in theatres for a total of 100 days. While the makers of the film did not physically celebrate the milestone, they have now announced to have a celebration on Kamal Haasan's 68th birthday next month.

Kamal Haasan will turn 68-year-old on November 7, 2022. On the occasion of the actor's birthday, the makers of his latest film Vikram will mark the celebration of the movie's 100-day run in theatres.

Taking to their social media handles, Raaj Kamal Films International announced the celebration with a poster of the Indian actor. The caption read, "Rajkamal Films International celebrates the success of Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan's Vikram. The 100th-day celebration of Lokesh Kanagaraj's blockbuster Vikram will be held on Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan's birthday, November 7, at 5pm in Kalaivanar Arangam."

Kamal Haasan on Vikram's 100-day theatrical run

Last month, the Avvai Shanmugi actor headed to his Twitter handle to address the film's milestone. The actor-politician shared a voice message in which he thanked his fans for their love and support. The voice note heard the actor saying, "With the support accorded by fans, 'Vikram' has now touched the 100-day mark in theatres. I am very happy. In my heart, I hug each and every one of you who have been admiring me for generations. My heartfelt thanks to each and every person who was responsible for 'Vikram''s victory. My wishes and love to younger brother Lokesh."

More about Vikram

Vikram is Kamal Haasan's action-thriller, written and helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Haasan not only led the movie but also bankrolled it under his banner Raaj Kamal Films International. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. Released on June 3, 2022, the movie marked the three actors' maiden collaboration. Vikram became the highest-grossing Tamil movie of all time ever, claiming many reports. The film has collected around Rs 432 crore at the box office worldwide.

Image: Instagram/@ikamalhaasan