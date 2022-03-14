Kamal Haasan Teases Fans As He Drops Making Video Of His Film 'Vikram'; Release Date Out

As the fans eagerly await the updates on Kamal Haasan's highly-awaited film, Vikram, the actor left the internet ablaze with a stunning announcement of the release date along with a glimpse of the making of the film. The fans were impressed by the video clip and expressed their excitement about watching the film in theatres soon.

Kamal Haasan is among the notable Indian artists who have been a part of numerous films and tv shows as an actor, director, choreographer, writer, producer and host. He is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming Tamil action-thriller film, Vikram whose release date had been unveiled today. Read on for more details.

Vikram movie release date announced

As the makers of the movie, Vikram recently announced that they will be unveiling the release date of the film on 14 March 2022, the fans were eagerly awaiting the same with their eyes on social media. Kamal Haasan took to his official Instagram handle and announced the same with a gripping video clip taking fans into the making of the movie. It was mentioned in the caption that the Vikram release date has been set for 3 June 2022 worldwide in theatres. The caption read, "I am waiting with bated breath for our "Vikram" to release world over, in theatres on June 3rd 2022. #VikramFromJune3" (sic)

The making of the video clip gave numerous glimpses of how the entire cast and crew were focused on creating a masterpiece with the iconic actor, Kamal Haasan. The moment his fans watched the video clip having a thrilling background soundtrack, they expressed their amazement and mentioned how eager they were to watch his film on the big screen. Some fans also stated that they were sure the movie will be a blockbuster hit. Take a look-

More about Vikram

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie features an ensemble cast of prolific actors namely Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi with other notable actors including Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Sampath Ram, Antony Varghese, Arjun Das among others. The soundtrack of the film is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander who is among the significant Tamil musicians.

Image: Instagram/@ikamalhaasan