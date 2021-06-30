Kamal Haasan To Join Hands With Vetrimaaran In An Untitled Project: Reports

Actor Kamal Haasan is setting up a very interesting lineup of films for himself. He will be seen in Lokesh Kangaraj’s Vikram and will also star in Indian 2 along with Kajal Aggarwal. However, there may not have been updates regarding both the films but a new piece of information has come up regarding his third upcoming project.

Kamal Haasan to join hands with Vetrimaaran for his next

According to a report by DT Next, Kamal Haasan will play a pivotal role in an upcoming project by critically-acclaimed filmmaker Vetrimaaran. Ulaga Naayagan is all set to make a debut collaboration with Vetrimaaran with this untitled project. Further details about the project will be announced soon.

Currently, Vetrimaaran is busy with the works of his next film with Soori as the lead actor titled Viduthalai. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi in an important role. Last year, it was announced that he will also direct a film with Suriya called Vaadi Vaasal. Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan is currently working on multiple projects. He will play the role of protagonist in Lokesh Kangaraj’s Vikram. The film is bankrolled under Kamal Haasan’s production house called Raaj Kamal films. His popular film Indian is getting a sequel called Indian 2 in which he will continue to play the role of Senapathy. The film is written and directed by S. Shankar.

Vetri Maaran's Vidhuthalai is an upcoming Tamil language crime-thriller that is based on the short story called Thunaivan written by Jaymohan. Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, and Gautham Menon will play pivotal roles in the movie. Vetri Maaran has given the Tamil cinema some legendary films like Polladhavan, Aadukalam, and Udhayam NH4. He even won a national award for his 2015 movie called Kaaka Muttai.

Kamal Haasan was last seen in 2018's Vishwaroopam II in which he played the role of Wisam Ahmed Kashmiri. Since the beginning of his career, Kamal Haasan has given many memorable films like Naan Avanillai, Kanyakumari, Apoorva Raagangal, and Vishwaroopam. He even got two national awards for his movie Vishwaroopam in the year 2013. As a producer, he got a national award for his movie Apoorva Sagodharagal and Thevar Megan.

IMAGE: KAMAL HAASAN/ VETRI MAARAN'S INSTAGRAM

