Kamal Haasan To Team Up With Oscar-winning Makeup Artist Michael Westmore Again? Know More

Megastar Kamal Haasan who is basking in the glory of his last success Vikram has finally hopped on to his next project Indian 2. After facing multiple hiccups, the shooting of the film is finally set to resume in September this year. Before the actor kick-starts his shoot, his viral picture with Oscar-winning makeup professional Michael Westmore has created a strong buzz.

The makeup artist who is known for his outstanding work in films like Mask, 2010: The Year We Make Contact, The Clan of the Cave Bear and Star Trek: First Contact, and more, recently met the South superstar, raising eyebrows whether they are collaborating for Indian 2.

Kamal Haasan to collaborate with Michael Westmore?

Michael's daughter McKenzie Westmore shared a picture on Twitter that left fans speculating the reason behind their meeting which is still unknown. For the unknown, Haasan and Westmore have had a good rapport for years as they have previously worked together on projects like Indian, Avvai Shanmugi, and Dasavatharam.

Highlight of my week seeing @ikamalhaasan #Kamalhasan & my papa! Excited to wear @kh_khaddar in my show! Be sure to check this amazing line out as well as #vikram ! pic.twitter.com/fQChdPOtPS — McKenzie Westmore (@mckenziewestmor) August 20, 2022

And now, it seems that for the sequel, the legendary actor has approached the makeup artist again. While sharing the picture, McKenzie wrote, "Highlight of my week seeing @ikamalhaasan #Kamalhasan & my papa! Excited to wear @kh_khaddar in my show! Be sure to check this amazing line out as well as #vikram!".

According to various media reports, it is believed that the actor who was in the US a couple of weeks back to meet the functionaries of his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam, also met the makeup artist for the sequel. The actor who will be seen playing the role of freedom fighter Senapathy in his late nineties in Indian 2, requires extensive prosthetic makeup and hence his collaboration with Westmore is quite talked about.

Roping in Hollywood makeup artists has become a common scenario in Bollywood these days as stars are collaborating with them for a better and real-time experience while delivering their iconic roles on the big screen. Apart from Kamal, actor Kangana Ranaut has also collaborated with Oscar and Bafta recipient makeup professional, David Malinowski to help her transform as former late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her upcoming film Emergency. David is known for transforming Gary Oldman into British PM Winston Churchill. He has also worked as the makeup artist for movies like The Batman and World War Z.

IMAGE: Twitter/@mckenziewestmor