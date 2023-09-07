Kamal Haasan Trains With Guns For 'furious Action' In H Vinoth's KH233 | Watch

Kamal Haasan has started preparing for his next film KH233 with the tagline Rise to Rule. Helmed by H Vinoth, the film might showcase the superstar in high-octane action sequences, as has been hinted in the clip shared by the makers.

The film is slated to go on the floors in October.

Kamal Haasan will also feature in Indian 2, directed by Shankar.

Kamal Haasan trains for action sequences

On Thursday, the official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle of Raaj Kamal Films International shared a video in which Kamal Haasan could be seen training for his role. He practiced shooting with different types of guns such as shotguns and machine guns. It seems like he was gearing up for an action scene in the film involving a lot of artillery.

"Guts & Guns. Training Begins #FuriousAction in #KH233 #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #RKFI52 #RISEtoRULE," read the caption.

More about KH233

In July, the makers announced KH233 with a motion poster. In the clip, Kamal Haasan could be seen holding a blazing stick in his hand. "Rise to Rule," read the caption. The film is helmed by H Vinoth and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Turmeric Media.

Apart from Kamal Haasan, the film will reportedly star Vijay Sethupathi and Yogi Babu. It will reportedly go on the floors in October. However, the makers are yet to confirm the news.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan is busy with his next film, Kalki 2898 AD and Indian 2. Hemed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. Reportedly, the superstar will be seen as an antagonist in the film. Previously titled Project K, the team announced the title and unveiled the teaser at San Diego Comic-Con.

Indian 2, on the other hand, is directed by Shankar. It is expected to release sometime next year.