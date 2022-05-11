Kamal Haasan Turns Singer For Lokesh Kangaraj's 'Vikram'; Composer Anirudh Shares Pictures

Ever since the release date of Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram was announced, fans of the actor have become eager to watch the film. Now, it has been revealed that lead protagonist Kamal Haasan has also turned singer and lyricist for the action-thriller flick. Recently, the music composer of the movie, Anirudh Ravichander, took to Twitter to share behind-the-scenes photos alongside Kamal Haasan.

Kamal Haasan turns singer and lyricist

The photos shared by Anirudh were clicked during one of the music composing sessions of the film. While sharing the pictures, the musician confirmed that Haasan had written and crooned a single for his upcoming movie.

He wrote, "Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan sir writes and sings #PathalaPathala What a session! Thank you sir #Vikram first single from May 11th day after @Dir_Lokesh @RKFI".

Kamal Haasan reacts to Anirudh Ravinchander's post

As soon as the tweet caught the attenton of Kamal Haasan, he responded to the same lauding the young musician. Haasan praised Ravichander's 'great lineage' as he highlighted his family's exceptional achievements.

"All the while I was thinking about what a great lineage you belong to. From your great grandfather to YOU, what abundant talents and achievements in one family. You are truly living up to your family standards of excellence. More power to you my young friend," wrote Haasan.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram features an ensemble cast of prolific actors including Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi. Apart from them, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Sampath Ram, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das will be seen essaying pivotal roles.

On March 14, the makers of the movie shared an intriguing teaser of the film thereby revealing the release date of the film. It was mentioned in the caption that the Vikram's worldwide release has been set for June 3, 2022 in theatres. The note read, "I am waiting with bated breath for our "Vikram" to release world over, in theatres on June 3rd 2022. #VikramFromJune3" (sic).

Image: Twitter/@anirudhofficial