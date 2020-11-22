Kamal Haasan Used A Unique Method To Essay The Role Of Appu The Dwarf; Details Inside

Kamal Haasan has played many different kinds of challenging roles in his long and illustrious career. There are many characters that the veteran actor has portrayed in his films. But one of the bigger highlights came when Kamal Haasan in Apoorva Sagodharargal played the role of Appu the dwarf. Directed by Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, this movie had Kamal Haasan using a rather unique formula to play the role of a dwarf. Here is what the actor did to move around in the avatar of a dwarf.

How Kamal Haasan prepared to play a dwarf?

Kamal Haasan’s films have always seen him in a variety of forms for which the actor had to use unique methods to prepare for. To prepare for this particular role, the actor had to tie his legs and walk on his knees with special shoes attached to them, according to IMDb. It reveals that those shoes were specially prepared and used in straight angle shots. Kamal Haasan also held his arms in a particular manner which matched with the tiny legs.

There were no special effects or CGI during the time when this film was made, which is why Kamal Haasan and the makers of this film had to come up with unique ways to show a realistic view and movement of Appu the dwarf. The Apoorva Sagodharargal trivia on IMDb also revealed that a trench was dug just to cover up his legs from the feet in the side angle shots, with the special shoes attached to the knees. Doctors had even warned Kamal Haasan about the chances of even possibly losing his legs if he would continue walking around his knees during the entire shoot. The actor, however, took his chances and continued using the trick to play the dwarf. These were some of the methods that were used by Kamal Haasan in Apoorva Sagodharargal.

Kamal Haasan has played other memorable roles in which he had to undergo visual changes to get into the unique roles he had to portray. In Chachi 420 too, he had to undergo a strong make-up before getting into the character of Chachi. Kamal Haasan has thus used several techniques and methods to get into the variety of characters he has had to play in his career.

