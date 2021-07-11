Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi & Fahadh Faasil Look Intense In 'Vikram' First-look Poster

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan has unveiled the first look of his upcoming action-thriller Vikram. The poster features Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi, who play lead roles in the film. in the monochrome, high contrast photos, all the three superstars in Vikram sported a salt and pepper look with wound marks on their faces.

Sharing the first look poster of his 232nd film, Kamal Haasan tweeted, “Only valour should wear the crown. I dare again to render before you the best of our talents. Like before, grant us victory!!” The superstar had shared the teaser of the movie on his 66th birthday last year.

The poster sent the fans and audiences in a frenzy as they showered love and congratulatory messages on the post. The film is being directed by Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The director also took to his Twitter handle and shared the movie's first look poster.

Vikram: More about the speculated gangster flick

The movie, whose plot has been kept under wraps is touted to be a gangster flick to a thriller. The movie encapsulated three megastars in one frame and is being planned to be wrapped up in a single schedule. Written and directed by Kanagaraj, the film's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

In a recent update, stunt choreographer duo Anbumani and Arivumani have also been roped in for the film. There are also speculations that actor Narain has also been roped for the film. Vikram's shoot had begun before the second COVID-19 wave hit the nation and the subsequent lockdowns led to a halt in filming of the movie.

Interestingly, Vikram was also the title of a 1986 film directed by Rajasekhar, starring Kamal Haasan and Sathyaraj, among others.

