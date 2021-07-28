Kamal Haasan Watches Fahadh Faasil-starrer 'Malik' In Between Shoots For 'Vikram'

The Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram is one of the most anticipated films of the Tamil Industry. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The shoot of the film has already begun in Chennai with Kamal Haasan. Fahadh Faasil, who was last seen in the film Malik, also joined the veteran actor for the shoot. Earlier this week, Kamal Haasan took out some time in between his shoots and watched his co-star's latest film, Malik.

Kamal Haasan watches Fahadh Faasil starrer Malik

Faasil joined the shoot of Vikram on Saturday, July 24, 2021. Vikram would mark the actor's second venture out of the Malayalam cinema. The actor recently starred in the Malayalam film Malik, which was released on July 15 on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. As per a report by Hindustan Times, Faasil requested Kamal Haasan to watch his recent release on Amazon prime. Haasan honoured his co-actor's request and watched the film in between the shots.

Fahadh Faasil will reportedly play the role of an antagonist in this upcoming film. While joining the sets in Chennai, the actor shared a photo via Facebook. He clicked a selfie with Kamal Haasan and wrote, "VIKRAM' in the caption. Vijay Sethupathi has not joined the shoot yet. The film also cast Narain, Arjun Das and Antony Varghese in supporting roles.

Kamal Haasan on the first day of Vikram

Apart from starring in the film, Kamal Haasan is also bankrolling the film under his production company Raj Kamal Films Internation. Taking to the official Instagram handle of his production company, Kamal Haasan shared a behind the scenes video from the first day of the shoot. The video saw how the team began the shoot with a Pooja. In the caption, Haasan wrote, "Day one of VIKRAM . Felt like a High school reunion. In the past 50 years this is the longest I have been away from film shootings. Many film makers have not seen action for nearly an year.I welcome all my comrades from all echelons back to work at RKFI. Especially Mr.Lokesh and his enthusiastic team and my talented brothers, Mr.Vijay Sethupathi and Mr. Fahadh Faasil.".

IMAGE: FAHADH FAASIL'S FACEBOOK

