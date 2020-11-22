Kamal Haasan's Climax Scenes In 'Michael Madana Kama Rajan' Took Over Three Weeks To Shoot

Actor Kamal Haasan has delivered several stellar performances in films over the years. He has gone on to receive many accolades for his acting skills in films like Indian, Nayakan, Indian 2, Dasavathaaram, Hey Ram and many more. However, speaking of Kamal Haasan’s films and his acting skills, Michael Madana Kama Rajan featuring Urvashi, Roobini and him in prominent roles created quite a buzz. Did you know that during Michael Madana Kama Rajan's filming, Kamal Haasan's climax scenes took over three weeks to shoot?

Michael Madana Kama Rajan trivia

It took 22 days to complete shoot for the climax scenes, according to IMDb. The production team had the actors' dates for about a month, mostly for the climax alone. os, it was an engineer who erected the set along with the art director, as it had to be a rocking sIt is also mentioned that for the climax scene shot at the Mohan studies, made a metal platform as the foundation, and raised the wooden set on top of it, making a precise weight balancing. They disassembled the set and brought it to Conoor, where they filmed the outer scenes at Dolphin's Nose, to match the inner scenes. The whole film was shot in 75-80 days.

About the film

The film, Michael Madana Kama Rajan, helmed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao released in October 1990. The film starred Kamal Haasan, Urvashi, Roobini and Nagesh in lead roles. The movie was bankrolled under the banner of P. A. Arts Productions. The film tells the story of the quadruplets, Michael, Kameshwaran, Mathanagopal, and Raju, all of whom were played by Kamal Haasan.

Kamal differentiated each of these characters from his body language and language lingo. The character played by actress Urvashi was garnered heaps of praise by the audience and is also said to be one of the best comic characters ever played. The movie was also dubbed in Telugu titled Michael Madana Kama Raju.

On the work front

Kamal Haasan was last seen in Vishwaroopam 2 alongside Rahul Bose and Shekhar Kapur in lead roles. He will next be seen in S. Shankar’s action drama film, Indian 2 alongside Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh in crucial roles. The movie is about a hero who by killing corrupt bureaucrats, removes corruption from the system. The movie is said to release in April 2021.

