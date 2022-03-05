Last Updated:

Kamal Haasan's Fashion Line 'KH House Of Khaddar' Makes Debut At The Paris Fashion Week

South-superstar Kamal Haasan recently launched his fashion line 'KH House of Khaddar'. The brand made its debut in the Paris Fashion Week.

Kamal Haasan
1/6
Image: Instagram/@khhouseofkhaddar

South-superstar Kamal Haasan recently launched his fashion line 'KH House of Khaddar'. The brand's aim is to uplift the lives of handloom weavers in India.

Kamal Haasan
2/6
Image: Instagram/@khhouseofkhaddar

'KH House of Khaddar' made its debut in Paris Fashion Week. The model, dolled up in House of Khaddar, wore a beige crop top with a brown mini skirt, made of Khadi fabric.

Kamal Haasan
3/6
Image: Instagram/@khhouseofkhaddar

The brand aims at putting a made in India brand on the global fashion map. The three-piece all-pink ensemble looks super-chic on the model with chunky glasses complementing the whole attire.

Kamal Haasan
4/6
Image: Instagram/@khhouseofkhaddar

For women, there are chic wrap jackets, crop jackets mini skirts and more in pastel shades of mustard, olive and pink. A baby pink mini skirt, paired with neon top and pink jacket looks flattering.

Kamal Haasan
5/6
Image: Instagram/@khhouseofkhaddar

This cute-orange coloured flared thigh-length dress made heads turn at the Paris Fashion Week. The dress was teamed up with a huge white coloured headgear.

Kamal Haasan
6/6
Image: Instagram/@khhouseofkhaddar

The designer, Amritha Ram's vision was to create a brand that attracted the youth to use Khadi made clothes. The green coloured jacket and mini skirt looked uber-cool and can be worn to any vacation.

