Kamal Haasan's Fashion Line 'KH House Of Khaddar' Makes Debut At The Paris Fashion Week

Last Updated: 5th March, 2022 16:43 IST

The designer, Amritha Ram's vision was to create a brand that attracted the youth to use Khadi made clothes. The green coloured jacket and mini skirt looked uber-cool and can be worn to any vacation.

This cute-orange coloured flared thigh-length dress made heads turn at the Paris Fashion Week. The dress was teamed up with a huge white coloured headgear.

For women, there are chic wrap jackets, crop jackets mini skirts and more in pastel shades of mustard, olive and pink. A baby pink mini skirt, paired with neon top and pink jacket looks flattering.

The brand aims at putting a made in India brand on the global fashion map. The three-piece all-pink ensemble looks super-chic on the model with chunky glasses complementing the whole attire.

'KH House of Khaddar' made its debut in Paris Fashion Week. The model, dolled up in House of Khaddar, wore a beige crop top with a brown mini skirt, made of Khadi fabric.

South-superstar Kamal Haasan recently launched his fashion line 'KH House of Khaddar'. The brand's aim is to uplift the lives of handloom weavers in India.

