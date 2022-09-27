Kamal Haasan's Heartfelt Post Depicts Love & Respect For Filmmaker Bharathiraja; See

On Tuesday, South superstar Kamal Haasan headed to his Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note for his friend-senior filmmaker Bharathiraja. This came a few days after the filmmaker was rushed to the hospital after he suffered a serious medical condition. However, after an improvement in his health, Bharathiraja was discharged from the hospital on September 7.

Kamal Haasan pens a heartfelt post for Bharathiraja

Kamal Haasan shares a great bond with filmmaker Bharathiraja as they have worked together in four films. The Vikram star also went to see his dear friend when he was admitted to the hospital. Kamal Haasan took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "After recovering, Mr Bharathiraja shared the happy news with me over the phone today."

நலம் பெற்று வீடு திரும்பிய திரு. பாரதிராஜா, அம்மகிழ்ச்சியான செய்தியை இன்று என்னுடன் தொலைபேசியில் பகிர்ந்து கொண்டார். (1/3) — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 26, 2022

His other tweet read, "When I went to the hospital for a check-up, I said I don't like to see you in the hospital.. Come back home soon, I am leaving." "Ok, See you later bye, He said that in English and sent him on his way. Best wishes to my Thenikara friend who kept his promise',1" Haasan tweeted.

மருத்துவமனையில் நலம் விசாரிக்கச் சென்றபோது, ஆஸ்பத்திரியில் உங்களைப் பார்க்க எனக்குப் பிடிக்கவில்லை.. சீக்கிரம் வீடு திரும்புங்கள், நான் புறப்படுகிறேன் என்று சொன்னேன். (2/3) — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 26, 2022

Ok see you later for sure, Bye என்று ஆங்கிலத்தில் சொல்லி வழியனுப்பினார். சொன்ன வாக்கைக் காப்பாற்றிய என் தேனிக்கார நண்பருக்கு இந்தப் பரமக்குடியானின் வாழ்த்துக்கள்.(3/3) — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 26, 2022

On the professional front, Kamal Haasan was last seen in Vikram, which came out to be one of the biggest entertainers of 2022 and also set the record of being the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. The actor stunned everyone with his ace action and acting skills in his latest blockbuster. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram marked Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil's debut collaboration. The film also featured a much-loved cameo by South star Suriya.

Now, the actor will be next seen in S Shankar's Indian 2, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Nedumudi Venu in pivotal roles. On the other hand, Bharathiraja showcased his directing prowess in the Dhanush-starrer film Thiruchitrambalam.

Image: Instagram/@dir_bharathiraja, PTI