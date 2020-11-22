Kamal Haasan's Iconic Song 'Ponmeni Uruguthe' Was Almost Removed From 'Moondram Pirai'

Starring Kamal Haasan and Sridevi, the 1982 Tamil romantic drama Moondram Pirai has now become a cult movie. Upon its release, the film had a theatrical run of over 329 days. Not only did the movie performed well at the cinema houses but also it went on to garner two National Awards and several other honourable accolades. But do you know the iconic song Ponmeni Uruguthe of the film was almost removed?

Ponmeni Uruguthe’s unknown fact

The soundtrack Ponmeni Uruguthe was picturised on Kamal Hasaan and Silk Smitha and over the years the song has developed a cult status. However, as per IMDb, back in 2003, the director of the film Balu Mahendra unveiled that during the production of the film he considered that the soundtrack was ‘not needed at all’. Crooned by S. Janaki, Ponmeni Uruguthe was penned by Gangai Amaran. Even the original soundtrack edition of Moondram Pirai reportedly does not include the song however the re-releases of the song on iTunes and Raaga.com have it.

About Moondram Pirai

Helmed by Balu Mahendra, the film revolves around the life of a school teacher who rescues a woman suffering from retrograde amnesia after suffering a head injury in a car crash. Lost, the women end up trapped at a brothel, however, the school teacher protects her and keeps her in his house located in Ketti. Eventually, he falls in love with the woman and helps her in recovering the memories of her past.

Moondram Pirai is reportedly based on Balu Mahendra’s brief relationship with actor Shoba, who passed away shortly after their marriage back in 1980. Mahendra remade his movie in Hindi as Sadma which also performed well at the box office. Sadma saw Haasan, Smita and Sridevi reprising their roles. The music of the movie was composed by the iconic Ilaiyaraaja in collaboration with lyrics written by Gangai Amaran, Kannadasan and Vairamuthu. On IMDb, Moondram Pirai has received the rating of 8.6 stars out of 10. Moondram Pirai attained cult status in Tamil cinema for its unique amalgamation of high emotional quotient and film-making style.

