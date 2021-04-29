Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' Deadlock Unresolved; Madras HC To Hear Matter Post Vacation

Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 is still waiting for the Madras High Court to allow it to continue with the shoot. Earlier, the Court asked the makers as well as the director to come to a conclusion so they can sort issues out but it looks like there is no end. In the recent reports, as per PTI, it has been revealed that both the parties couldn't negotiate and now the case will be picked up by the Court post-summer vacation. Read further to know more details.

About Indian 2 court case

During the hearing on Wednesday that is April 28, senior counsel for the director S Shankar told the First Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy that the negotiations between both the parties have failed. The director's senior counsel P S Raman told the judges that no solution was arrived at even after the meeting went on for two hours last Saturday. The director was prepared to give dates for the other movies after June whereas Lyca Productions asked him to sign a bond that will not allow him to work on any other projects. After the talks failed, the Court decided to postpone the matter for further hearing post-summer vacation.

For the unversed, Indian 2 found itself in the middle of a controversy because of Lyca's lawsuit in Madras HC about director Shankar. The petition demanded filmmaker Shankar be banned from directing any other movies until he completes the work for Indian 2. Earlier, the Court had ruled that Shankar cannot be barred from doing so. The case has been going on since the start of the month.

About Indian 2 release date

Indian 2 is an upcoming sequel to Kamal Haasan’s 1996 movie Indian. It will mark the reunion of director Shankar and Kamal Haasan after more than two decades. The cast of this upcoming action thriller will include Nedumudi Venu, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Bhavani Shankar. The production of the movie was getting delayed since 2017 due to some or other reason. In January 2021, the movie resumed its production and within a few months, the controversy started.

Promo Image Source: Kamal Haasan's Instagram