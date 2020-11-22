Kamal Haasan's Movies That Are Absolutely Perfect Family Entertainers

Kamal Haasan is mainly known for his work in the Tamil movie industry but has also appeared in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and Bengali movies. Apart from being an actor, Kamal Haasan is also a director, producer, and a playback singer. Kamal Haasan's films like Moondram Pirai, Sakalakala Villavan, and more, have proved the actor’s versatility in the industry, without a doubt. Many have praised Kamal Haasan’s contributions to the Indian movie industry and he has been recognised as a huge influence for actors and moviemakers in the industry. Here are some of Kamal Haasan's films that are a perfect family entertainer. Read further ahead to know about these movies.

Kamal Haasan's films

Guru (1980)

Guru is a Telugu language action caper movie, directed by IV Sasi. The movie cast Kamal Haasan, Sridevi, M. N. Nambiar, Muthuraman, and Mohan Babu as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the story of Raghu in pre-Independent India. The movie was the remake of the Hindi language movie, Jugnu (1973). The movie was a huge commercial success and had completed 365 days run at the box-office.

Also Read | Kamal Haasan's Most Successful Movies Written By Him; See List

Michael Madana Kama Rajan (1990)

Michael Madana Kama Rajan is a Tamil language comedy movie, written by Kamal Haasan and directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao. The movie cast Kamal Haasan, Urvasi, Rupini, Kushboo, Manorama, Delhi Ganesh, Nassar, Venniradai Moorthy, S. N. Lakshmi, Jayabharathi, R. N. Jayagopal, Nagesh, Praveen Kumar, and Santhana Bharathi as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the story of quadruplets (all played by Kamal Haasan). The movie was a blockbuster and completed 175 days run at the box office.

Also Read | From 'Chachi 420' To 'Thenali': Kamal Haasan Movies That Were Inspired By Foreign Films

Avvai Shanmughi (1996)

Avvai Shanmugi is a Tamil language comedy movie, inspired by the English language movie Mrs Doubtfire. The movie is written by Crazy Mohan and directed by KS Ravikumar. The movie cast Kamal Haasan, Meena, Gemini Ganesan, Nagesh, Heera, Manivannan, and Nassar as the lead characters. The movie received great reviews and went ahead to become a blockbuster at the box-office. It was remade in the Hindi language as Chachi 420, that released the following year.

Also Read | Kamal Haasan’s Movies Where The Artist Has Worked As A Choreographer

Hey Ram (2000)

Hey Ram is a Telugu language Indian periodic drama, that is written, produced, and directed by Kamal Haasan. The movie was also remade in Hindi and Tamil languages. The movie cast Kamal Haasan as the lead character and the plot of the film revolves around an alternate historical movie that depicts the whole scenario of India's Partition and the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi by Nathuram Godse. The movie was critically acclaimed and it garnered three National Film Awards. Kamal Hassan is also the choreographer for the movie.

Also Read | Kamal Haasan’s Popular Tamil Songs Which Are Sung By The 'Nayakan' Himself; Here's A List

Virumaandi (2004)

Virumaandi is a Tamil language action drama, written, co-edited, produced, and directed by Kamal Hassan, who is also cast to play the lead character. The plot of the film revolves around the interview of two prison inmates who express how they feel about the direction that their lives have taken and how they have ended up where they are. Kamal Hassan is also the choreographer for the movie.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.