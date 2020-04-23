Has Kamal Haasan's Net Worth In 2020 Dipped? Details Here

Being one of the most renowned faces in Tamil and Bollywood industry, Kamal Haasan's contribution is gigantic. The actor-producer-politician has continued to work hard with fortitude and carve a niche for himself in the entertainment world. Here's a look at Kamal Haasan's net worth 2020.

Kamal Haasan has prominently worked in the Tamil industry. Haasan has reportedly also bagged laurels when he dipped his toes into the Tamil cinema as a child artist back in 1960. Ever since then, Kamal Haasan has come a long way and has now emerged as one of the most celebrated actors, producer, lyricist and also a politician.

Speaking of which, as per several reports, Kamal Haasan's net worth is reported to be somewhere around Rs 450 crore as of 2020. For the unversed, in November 2019, Kamal Hassan's net worth got reflected as the actor had borrowed Rs 25 crore from a bank and as per a report his annual revenue fell 20% after November 2019. Haasan's 2019 income was estimated to be Rs 700 crore.

One of India's most marquee personalities has broken all the language barriers by playing different roles in his career. Kamal Haasan's net worth is also derived from his personal investments and brand endorsements. The actor has been a part of the most highest-grossing movies- Biwi No.1, Chachi 420, Hey Ram, Mumbai Xpress, Abhay and Ramji Londonwaley.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan is making headlines as his music video titled Arivum Anbum is receiving stupendous response online. The album features 37 singers and all of them have recorded their portions at home. Joining him in the effort is his daughter- Shruti Haasan, composers Anirudh Ravichander, Yuvan Shankar Raja and Devi Sri Prasad, singers Shankar Mahadevan, Bombay Jayashree and Sid Sriram, actors Siddharth and Andrea, pianist Lydian, and singer-actor Mugen. The song is composed by Ghibran and edited by Mahesh Narayanan.

(Disclaimer: The above net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

