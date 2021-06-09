Kamal Haasan's Papanasam To Get A Sequel? Director Jeethu Joseph Reveals Details

Mohanlal starrer Drishyam not only was a commercial blockbuster but also kept the audience on the edge of their seats throughout. The movie was also remade in Hindi with the same name and Tamil as Papanasam, both of which were a huge hit as well. The Tamil remake starred Kamal Haasan in the lead role who won the audience’s hearts with his performance in the film. Fans have also been waiting on an update on the Papanasam sequel.

Papanasam sequel details

According to a report by Deccan Herald, Director Jeethu Joseph who has helmed both the Tamil and Malayalam version revealed his thoughts about the sequel. He said that if Kamal Haasan would wish to act in Papanasam 2, then he would definitely go ahead with it. Joseph also went on to add that he would love to make the sequel if the producer gets on board with it, too. No further information about the film is available yet.

More about Papanasam

The movie released in 2015 and achieved much critical acclaim. Apart from Kamal Haasan, the cast of the movie includes Gautami, Kalabhavan Mani, Nivetha Thomas, M. S. Bhaskar and Jagannathan among others. The plot of the movie revolves around Suyambu who is a middle-class television cable operator. He and his family come under the scanner after the police inspector’s son goes missing after he sexually harassed Suyambu’s eldest daughter. The movie chronicles what happened that night and how Suyambu goes to extreme ends to save his daughter. The film was co-produced by Suresh Balaje and Rajkumar Sethupathi. It is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Kamal Haasan's movies

The 66-year-old actor made his acting debut as a child artist and went on to play many uncredited roles before he made his breakthrough. Some of his popular movies are Sakalakala Vallavan, Subha Sankalpam, Oru Oodhappu Kan Simittugiradhu and Apoorva Sagodharargal. He made his Bollywood debut with the 1981 movie Ek Duuje Ke Liye. He was last seen in the 2019 film Vishwaroopam II. Currently, he is filming for Indian 2, a vigilante action thriller film that is helmed by S Shankar. The cast of the movie also includes Nedumudi Venu, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar. The release date of the movie has not been announced yet.

Image: Still from Papanasam trailer and Jeethu Joseph's Instagram

