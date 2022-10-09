Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' Runs Housefull At Busan International Film Festival

Actor Kamal Haasan-starrer blockbuster film Vikram is currently creating waves at the 27th Busan International Film Festival. The film was recently screened at the festival and it saw a house full of audience, as evident from the videos going viral on social media.

The video featured moviegoers showing great participation as they attended the screening of Vikram. A Twitter user shared the video and wrote, "House full for #Vikram at the Busan International Film Festival!"

'Vikram' marks 100-day run at Box Office

Meanwhile, as Vikram marked a 100-day run at the box office, Haasan headed to his Twitter handle and shared a voice message as he thanked his fans for their support. The voice note heard him saying, "With the support accorded by fans, 'Vikram' has now touched the 100-day mark in theatres. I am very happy. In my heart, I hug each and every one of you who have been admiring me for generations. My heartfelt thanks to each and every person who was responsible for 'Vikram''s victory. My wishes and love to younger brother Lokesh."

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kamal Haasan's production company, Raaj Kamal Films International, Vikram released in cinemas on June 3, 2022. The high-octane action drama, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles, became the actor's highest-grossing film ever and the fourth-highest-grossing Tamil film of all time.

The actor will be next seen in S Shankar's Indian 2, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Nedumudi Venu in pivotal roles.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ANIRUDHOFFICIAL