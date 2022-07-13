Kamal Haasan's Vikram Shatters Records On OTT After Successful Theatrical Run

Kamal Haasan's latest released film Vikram surpassed all the expectations as the film raked in a total of Rs 445.8 crore worldwide. After a successful theatrical run, the film witnessed an OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar, on July 8, and it recorded the highest opening weekend in terms of viewership.

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie features an ensemble of talents with Kamal Haasan as Vikram, Vijay Sethupathi as Santhanam, Fahadh Faasil as Amar, Suriya as Rolex, Arjun Das as Anbu, Narain as Inspector Bejoy, Chemban Vinod as Jose and Hareesh Peradi as Stephen Raj among others.

Kamal Haasan's Vikram creates records on OTT

A tweet made by Disney+ Hotstar Tamil read, "#Vikram – The highest ever opening weekend viewership, subscription and watch time on Disney+ Hotstar".

As per the tweet, the film had its highest ever opening weekend viewership, subscription and watch time on Disney+ Hotstar. The action thriller was reportedly sold to the streaming giant for a whopping price of Rs 98 crore.

Vikram breaks Baahubali 2's BO record in Tamil Nadu

Vikram marks the biggest ever commercial hit in Kamal Haasan's career as the film created a storm by earning Rs 445.8 crore worldwide and Rs 312 crore in India, thereby becoming one of the top performers of this year. Earlier, the Kamal Haasan-starrer also broke Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2's Box Office record in Tamil Nadu. The film grossed over Rs 150 crore in the region, while Baahubali 2 grossed a huge Rs 146 crore in 2017.

More on Vikram

The film released globally on June 3 in multiple languages. Vikram's plot continues from the 2019 film Kaithi and follows a covert operation led by Agent Vikram. Owing to its massive success, Kamal Haasan gave expensive gifts to the cast, makers as well as crew of the film.

Recently, Haasan gifted a luxurious car to director Kanagaraj. Apart from that, he gifted brand new bikes to each of the 13 assistant directors of the film, while he gave his Lexus Rolex watch to Suriya Sivakumar, who appeared in the film for a 5-minute cameo and minted tremendous appreciation.

Image: Instagram/@ikamalhaasan