Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' To Be Screened At Busan International Film Festival

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan-fronted film Vikram is all set to screen at the 27th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) in the Open Cinema category. The upcoming movie gala is slated to take place from October 5 to 14. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kamal Haasan's production company, Raaj Kamal Films International, Vikram released in cinemas on June 3, 2022. The high-octane action drama, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles, became the actor's highest-grossing film ever and the fourth highest-grossing Tamil film of all time.

"We are elated to announce that #Vikram has been officially selected to be screened at the 27th Busan International Film Festival, 2022," wrote co-producer Turmeric Media on its Twitter account.

Haasan's banner Raaj Kamal Films International also released a press note on the micro-blogging site, stating that the Open Cinema category recognises "new and internationally acclaimed films that strike the perfect balance between popular and artistic cinema."

V. Narayanan, CEO of RKFI, said in a statement, "The response to Vikram all over the world has been extremely overwhelming. The Busan International Film Festival is another feather in the film’s cap and its selection is a win for the entire team. We are proud to have our film being screened along with some of the finest films across the globe and are grateful for all the love and adulation from the audiences."

It is pertinent to note that India’s Max, Min and Meowzaki, helmed by Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy, will also be screened in the category. The movie stars Adil Hussain, Nasser M, Medha Shankar, Vidhatri Bandi, Siddharth Menon, Mandira Bedi, Nafisa Ali and Gitanjali Rao.

