Kamal Hassan-Sridevi's National Award-winning 'Moondram Pirai' Clocks 40 Years

One of the most prominent figures of the Indian film industry, Kamal Haasan is known for his profound contribution to cinema for over 64 years. The Padma Bhushan-award winning actor has garnered love and praise over the years through his work across Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali films and continues to do so. From Apoorva Raagangal to forthcoming Vikram, the actor shows no signs of stopping at growing his resume.

Although many of his films are keenly remembered by his fans, a few have managed to leave a mark on the audience. One, in particular, was Balu Mahendra directorial Moondram Pirai also starring late actor Sridevi. Released on February 19, 1982, the movie completed 40 years since its release on Saturday.

Kamal Haasan & Sridevi starrer Moondram Pirai turns 40

Taking to their official social media handle, Sathya Jyothi Films, who bankrolled the movie, marked 40 years since the release of the romantic drama. Sharing the iconic monochrome poster wherein a young Sridevi lays her head on Haasan's, they revisited the masterpiece. The career-defining film in both the actors' catalogue, Moondram Pirai is the only movie with three National awards and five state awards. Moreover, the film ran for over a year in theatres reflecting the audience's massive love for the film.

Only film to win 3 National Awards and 5 state awards and run more than 1 year in theatres. Celebrating our evergreen classic #MoondramPirai 40th year today.#40YearsOfMoondramPirai@ikamalhaasan @ilaiyaraaja #BaluMahendra #Sridevi @TGThyagarajan pic.twitter.com/jbaLh8rYk0 — Sathya Jyothi Films (@SathyaJyothi) February 19, 2022

The romantic drama revolved around Kamal Haasan's R. Srinivas, a school teacher, rescuing a girl from a brothel, played by Sridevi, suffering from retrograde amnesia. The film sensitively and beautifully approached the subject and showed how the girl gets her memory with the help of the teacher. the film also featured actors like Silk Smitha, Poornam Vishwanathan and Y. G. Mahendran in significant roles.

As mentioned earlier, the film is considered to be a touchstone in Haasan's career as he won his first National award in the Best Actor category for his stellar performance. The veteran actor went on to bag his second National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Mani Ratnam's Nayakan. He also received the Best Actor National Award for his role in the film Indian.

Image: Instagram/@the_musicalhub