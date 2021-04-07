Last Updated:

'Kanchana' Actor Raai Laxmi Announces Engagement With An Unexpected Twist, See Post

Actor Raai Laxmi recently took to Twitter to announce her engagement with an unexpected twist. Read along and take a look at how fans reacted to her post.

In frame: Raai Laxmi; Source: Instagram

Kanchana actor Raai Laxmi recently took to Twitter to announce her engagement, however, there was a twist. While one may feel that she is talking about someone special in her life, she instead gave a message in a rather funny way over washing hands and following safety measures for the prevention of COVID-19. Her post garnered a lot of response on social media. 

Raai Laxmi announces engagement with a twist 

Taking to Twitter, Raai Laxmi shared the message in the form of a story. Her message read, “Okay since lots of people have been asking me questions from quite a long time so I decided to address this issue. First of all I'm not hiding my relationship I don't think it's anyone's business plus, I need some privacy and to protect the well-being of my partner. Yes we have sent invitations to close friends last week we are getting engaged on April 27, 2021. It happened unexpectedly but my family is really happy about it so I Am and can't wait to be with the love of my life I stole this post from someone just to remind you that wash your hands properly and use sanitiser when necessary.”

Fan reactions on Raai Laxmi's engagement post 

Some fans actually believed that the actor is getting engaged on the mentioned date. One of them commented, “Congratulations. Wishing you lots of happiness and joy.” Another said, “Wishes” along with a flower bouquet emoji. One of them appreciated her and wrote, “Queen you are great.” Few commented highlighting her message. They said, " ‘...I stole this post from someone just to remind you that wash your hands properly and use sanitiser when necessary.’ I think people are missing the point lol,” “Everyone congratulating. Sad that people don’t get the message here.” Take a look below.

About Raai Laxmi's career 

She was last seen in her debut web series Poison 2 in October 2020. The crime thriller was directed by Vishal Pandya. The actor is now gearing up for her upcoming Kannada film named Jhansi I.P.S. The action drama is directed by P.V.S Guruprasad. Jhansi I.P.S will also star Mukesh Tiwari, Ravi Kale and Srijit and others.

(Promo Image source: Raai Laxmi Instagram)

 

 

