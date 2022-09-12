National Award-winning actor Kangana Ranaut's impeccable craft has always won her appreciation from fans. Starting from her films like Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi to Thalaivii, the actor has managed to impress fans with her acting prowess. Now, bringing another feather to her embellished cap, the actor recently won the Best Actress in a Leading Role honour for Thalaivii at the SIIMA awards.

This year's SIIMA (South Indian International Movie Awards) turned special for actor Kangana Ranaut who was honoured for her role as former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa in the biographical drama Thalaivii. The film's co-producer Brinda Prasad accepted the award on her behalf.

Kangana Ranaut dedicates SIIMA award to Thalaivii team

The 2021 drama Thalaivii is based on the life of former actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The film features Kangana as Jayalalithaa and South superstar Arvind Swami as M. G. Ramachandran. The drama explores the relationship between Jayalalithaa and MGR and the former’s rise as an actor and a politician. The film is helmed by A. L. Vijay and written by K. V. Vijayendra Prasad, Madhan Karky (Tamil), and Rajat Arora (Hindi).

After the Tanu Weds Manu actor was honoured at the prestigious award ceremony, she shared a bunch of video on her Instagram story while dedicating the award to her team and the late Jayalalithaa. She even shared a few clips from the biographical drama while thanking her director for his 'amazing' vision and direction that led to a spectacular watch in theatres.

Though the actor was not present physically to receive the award, however, she penned her gratitude on Instagram stories and wrote, "I dedicate this award to Purchai Thalaivii...Jaya maa and my team of Thalaivii. Also, thanks to my director for his amazing direction." Apart from Kangana, the star-studded award show witnessed other winners from the South industry including Allu Arjun who bagged the maximum number of awards for his iconic role in Pushpa The Rise. On the other hand, Pooja Hegde and Vijay Deverakonda won the Youth Icon South award while Ranveer Singh bagged the Most Popular Hindi Actor in South India.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana is currently busy shooting for his next film Emergency. The film directed, and produced by the actor will feature the star stepping into the shoes of former late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Apart from Kangana, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Choudhary, Milind Soman, and more in prominent roles respectively. Apart from this, she also has the next film Tejas, which is pending for release.

IMAGE: PTI/Instagram/KanganaRanaut