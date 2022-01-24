Kangana Ranaut Lauds South Superstars; Says 'their Passion Is Unparalleled'

The films from the South industries have become viewers' favourite in the past few years. While the content from the South has been cherished for decades, films with strong storylines and big budgets have gained millions of fans from the North. Films like Bahubali, KGF, Drishyam, Rajinikanth starrers, Pushpa, and many more have not only gained a lot of praise from viewers but have also become some of the highest grosser in India. While Bollywood and the South industries have begun to collaborate more than ever, Queen star Kangana Ranaut recently lauded the content from the South industries and also listed the reasons why they are gaining much popularity and praise. She also penned a cryptic comment on the collaborations and remakes taking place in Bollywood.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana Ranaut threw light on the reasons behind the increasing popularity of South content and actors. She shared a picture of Allu Arjun from Pushpa and Yash from KGF. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "One of the reasons why South content and superstars are such a rage," and later penned three reasons. In the first one, the Tanu Weds Manu star lauded the actors and filmmakers from the South for being deeply rooted in the Indian culture. She wrote, "They are deeply rooted in Indian culture."

In her second point, the actor mentioned how the artists from the South are real about their relationships. She penned, "They love their families and relationships are not westernised." At last, the actor wrote, "Their professionalism and passion is unparalleled," and hailed their way of working. Along with these reasons, Kangana also penned a cryptic note on the South industry's collaboration with Bollywood, which is taking place a lot these days. She wrote, "They should not allow Bollywood to corrupt them."

On Kangana's work front

Kangana Ranaut has also worked in the South in her 2021 film Thalaivii. The actor portrayed the role of late politician J Jayalalithaa in the biopic. The film released simultaneously in Tamil and Hindi on September 10, 2021. It is currently streaming on the OTT giant Netflix. The actor currently has several films in her kitty such as Dhaakad, Tejas, and Sita: The Incarnation.

