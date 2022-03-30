Kangana Ranaut Lauds SS Rajamouli Post 'RRR' Success; Calls Him 'greatest Indian Director'

After Baahubali, it seems that SS Rajamouli’s vision has born fruitful results again after the success of the latest release RRR. The magnum opus that hit the theatres on March 25, has been receiving a terrific response from the fans and critics alike. Coming out as a commercial hit, the film recently received love from actor Kangana Ranaut.

An ardent follower of the director’s impeccable work, Kangana took to her Instagram stories and heaped praises on the film. The latest release revolves around freedom struggle as raked in approximately around Rs 106-108 crore range in the Hindi language solely.

Kangana Ranaut heaps praises on SS Rajamouli's RRR

The film's star cast consisting of some versatile actors including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, and more, has become the biggest opener after the pandemic that had hit the world badly. Kangana Ranaut explained in her appreciation post how the success of RRR proves that SS Rajamouli is the greatest Indian director ever. She praised his simplicity and humility too.

Kangana who shall be visiting the theatre with family to watch the film, wrote, “SS Rajamouli Sir has proved he is the greatest Indian film director ever...He has never ever given an unsuccessful film. Yet the best thing about him is not his success but his humility as an artist, sadgi (simplicity) as a person, and his great love for his nation and dharma. Great to have a role model like you sir...Sincerely your fan."

The actor who is known for voicing her opinion and keeping her stand boldly has been lately become quite appreciative of the South Indian film cinema along with the makers and producers. She had previously penned her thoughts on why superstars from down South ‘are such a rage’ nowadays.

From Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s popular track Ooo Antava to Allu Arjun’s Pushpa and Yash's KGF Chapter 2, the actor explained how South Indian films are performing well pan India. Some of the reasons why South content and superstars are such a rage...1) They are deeply rooted in Indian culture, 2) They love their families and relationships are conventional not westernised, 3) their professionalism and passion are unparalleled." She also added, "They should not allow Bollywood to corrupt them (sic),” she had penned earlier on her now-deleted Instagram stories. Meanwhile, RRR film features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles as Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheema. Alia is seen playing the role of Sita.

IMAGE: Facebook/KanganaRanaut/SSRajamouli