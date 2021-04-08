Kangana Ranaut Supports 'vocal For Local'; Shares Her Definition Of 'ultranationalist'

On April 8, 2021, Bollywood diva, Kangana Ranaut took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures featuring herself. In the pictures, she can be seen sitting in a lobby donning a bandhani saree. She can be seen flashing her serious look as she looked away from the camera. Sharing the pictures, the actor penned a note supporting ‘vocal for local’ and sharing her definition of an ‘ultranationalist’.

Kangana Ranaut shares her definition of an 'Ultranationalist'

In the pictures, the Queen actor can be seen sporting a yellow bandhani saree. She wore subtle makeup and applied red lipstick to enhance her look. She accessorised herself with a pair of small earrings and black shades. Her curly hair is pulled back in a clean bun. As for the caption, she penned, “If you love your nation then you are a nationalist if you are obsessed with your nation, and every single action of yours is directed at its well being every penny that you spend you want your nation and it’s people to benefit then you are an ultranationalist”. She further added a hashtag, ‘Vocal for local’.

As soon as Kangana Ranaut's photo was up on the internet, many of her fans and followers also rushed to drop compliment the beauty. A fan commented, “Looking so beautiful”. Another one wrote, “Supermodel” with a pair of fire emoticons. A netizen commented, “Queen of bollywood” with a heart. Another one wrote, “Looking sooo gorgeous” with several heart-eyed face emojis and red hearts.

Recently, Kangana Ranaut dropped a short clip from her latest song, Chali Chali. The song tries to recreate late actor J Jayalalithaa’s ‘golden era’ on the tunes of Chali Chali song from Kangana Ranaut's new movie, Thalaivi. Sharing the video, the actor asked her fans to participate in Chali Chali hook step challenge. She captioned the post as, “’#ChaliChali’ hook step challenge is here. Recreate the steps and tag me. I’ll share the best ones here” with a red heart. Many of her fans and followers dropped positive comments. A fan commented, “Congratulations it's going to be super-duper hit”. Another one wrote, “Best song” with OK gesture emoticons.

Thalaivi's first song, Chali Chali depicts the journey of Jayalalithaa in the Indian cinema. Irshad Kamil. has penned the lyrics of the song. In the upcoming film, Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa can be seen recreating several looks of the late actor starting from her debut film. The film also features Arvind Swami, Nassar, Bhagyashree, Samuthirakani, Raj Arjun and others. Thalaivi release date is April 23, 2021.

