Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya Actor And Doctor Sethuraman Passes Away

Regional Indian Cinema

Dr Sethuraman, who apart from being a doctor was also a well-known actor passed away on March 26, 2020. Get the details and know more about the actor/ doctor.

Written By Drushti Sawant | Mumbai | Updated On:
dr sethuraman

Tamil actor and dermatologist Dr Sethuraman passed away in his residence in Chennai. It has been reported that the 31-year-old actor passed away due to cardiac arrest in his residence at 8:45 pm on March 26, 2020. Dr Sethuraman is survived by his wife and his young daughter. In the wake of COVID-19, Dr Sethuraman made a video talking about the virus and its global outbreak.

Dr Sethuraman was fondly referred to as Sethu and was a full-time dermatologist and even had his own clinic called Zi Clinic in Chennai. He made his acting debut in Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya with Santhanam and Vishaka Singh. Both the actors have tweeted about the sad news on the Instagram account. While Vishaka Singh stated that she prayed for the news to be false, she was saddened to hear that it wasn’t.

ALSO READ: Veteran Photographer Nemai Ghosh, Who Directed Great Satyajit Ray, Passed Away At 86

Reaction to Dr Sethuraman demise

Vishaka Singh went on to say that they have a lot of fond memories from the set of their film. She went on to say that she was shocked and was sad as she wrote the post. Comedian Santhanam wrote a simple post and mentioned that he is shocked and depressed to hear the news of the sad demise of his dear friend.

ALSO READ: Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit Passed Away, Last Rites To Be Performed At Nigambodh Ghat: LIVE Updates

ALSO READ: Kader Khan's Last Movie Before The Actor Passed Away A Year Ago

Fans of the actor and doctor expressed their grief after hearing the news on social media. Many celebrities took to their social media and expressed their grief after hearing the sad news. Celebrities from the South Indian industry stated that he was gone too seen, while some even called him a gentleman.

ALSO READ: Krutika Desai's Husband And Amjad Khan's Bother Imtiaz Khan Passes Away

 

 

First Published:

