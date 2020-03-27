Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya Actor And Doctor Sethuraman Passes Away

Tamil actor and dermatologist Dr Sethuraman passed away in his residence in Chennai. It has been reported that the 31-year-old actor passed away due to cardiac arrest in his residence at 8:45 pm on March 26, 2020. Dr Sethuraman is survived by his wife and his young daughter. In the wake of COVID-19, Dr Sethuraman made a video talking about the virus and its global outbreak.

Dr Sethuraman was fondly referred to as Sethu and was a full-time dermatologist and even had his own clinic called Zi Clinic in Chennai. He made his acting debut in Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya with Santhanam and Vishaka Singh. Both the actors have tweeted about the sad news on the Instagram account. While Vishaka Singh stated that she prayed for the news to be false, she was saddened to hear that it wasn’t.

Reaction to Dr Sethuraman demise

Totally shocked and depressed on the demise of my dear friend Dr.Sethu.. May his soul rest in peace😔 pic.twitter.com/TuRnUxLleA — Santhanam (@iamsanthanam) March 26, 2020

I prayed this would be a hoax. Alas, it’s true. RIP, Sethu. So many memories from #KLTA ...Such sadness and shock as I write this. May God give strength to your family. https://t.co/i6cGFUbJoF — Vishakha J Singh (@vishakhasingh55) March 26, 2020

Vishaka Singh went on to say that they have a lot of fond memories from the set of their film. She went on to say that she was shocked and was sad as she wrote the post. Comedian Santhanam wrote a simple post and mentioned that he is shocked and depressed to hear the news of the sad demise of his dear friend.

Sad news. Actor and Doctor Sedhuraman passed away few hours ago due to cardiac arrest. My condolences to his family. RIP pic.twitter.com/SIlkfQ1qm2 — Sathish (@actorsathish) March 26, 2020

shocked ... gone too soon .. such a nice person ... RIP #sethuram @iamsethuraman pic.twitter.com/dlA8lQooAM — aishwarya rajessh (@aishu_dil) March 26, 2020

What a heartbreaking news to wake up!! Have known Dr.Sethu from his college days in Coimbatore. Such an active person n cant believe he had heart attack and he is no more. What a fragile life! #RIPDrSethu pic.twitter.com/ntay1gNcYo — Prasanna (@Prasanna_actor) March 27, 2020

Really shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Dr.SethuRaman! A good friend and a wonderful human being. Life is unfair. RIP! pic.twitter.com/u274ycclj1 — Sibi Sathyaraj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) March 26, 2020

RIP Sethu. Still in shock and denial. Wonderful person... Prayers and strength to his beautiful family to overcome this loss 💔 pic.twitter.com/bz2bMvP3Fw — Jayam Ravi (@actor_jayamravi) March 26, 2020

Fans of the actor and doctor expressed their grief after hearing the news on social media. Many celebrities took to their social media and expressed their grief after hearing the sad news. Celebrities from the South Indian industry stated that he was gone too seen, while some even called him a gentleman.

