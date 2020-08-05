Shanvi Srivastava's Facebook Page Hacked; Kannada Actor Informs Fans

On Wednesday, August 5, Kannada actor Shanvi Srivastava took to her social media handle and stated that her Facebook page was hacked yesterday, that is on August 4. Sharing further details, Shanvi Srivastava also added that her technical team has been working to recover her account. The actor also stated that she is hoping to regain access to her Facebook account soon. Meanwhile, the hacker has posted a few random animal videos and street art clippings, however, the actor's personal information or photos have not been shared on the account.

Shanvi Srivastava's tweet read, "Hey everyone! My facebook page has been hacked since yesterday. Hopefully we would be able to recover it soon :) (sic)". The post grabbed the attention of her fans and followers as it received more than 781 likes and is still counting. To spread the word, more than 50 Twitter users re-shared her tweet. Shanvi Srivastava's Instagram story session also read the same message.

Shanvi Srivastava's Twitter

Hey everyone! My facebook page has been hacked since yesterday. Hopefully we would be able to recover it soon :) — shanvi srivastava (@shanvisrivastav) August 5, 2020

This is not the first time when an actor has reported about their social media accounts getting hacked. A few months back, actor Pooja Hegde's Instagram handle was hacked. After spending an hour with her digital team, Pooja retrieved her account. The hacker used Pooja's account to share memes about fellow actor Samantha Akkineni. The hacker shared a collage of photos from Samantha's Majili. Attempting to write a derogatory comment in the name of Pooja, the hacker wrote, "I don't find her pretty at all".

Shanvi Srivastava's movies

Talking about the professional front, the 27-year-old actor was last seen in Rakshit Shetty-starrer Avane Srimannarayana. In the film, she portrayed the character of Lakshmi. The adventure-comedy film received a mixed response from the audience and critics. Avane Srimannarayana, directed by Sachin Ravi, released in December 2019.

Before the announcement of nationwide-lockdown in the wake of COVID-19, Shanvi was shooting for her upcoming Kannada film, titled Ravichandra. The upcoming project will be directed by Om Prakash Rao while the film will see actor Upendra playing the lead role. Actor Nimita Ratnakar will also play a pivotal character while Pradeep Rawat will be seen in a negative role.

